Katie Thatcher is student of the month for Rock Falls in November

Katie Thatcher is student of the month for Rock Falls High School in November
Katie Thatcher is a 17-year-old senior from Rock Falls. Her parents are Mark Thatcher and Deena Simester. Her siblings are Madison, Kelsey and Griffin Thatcher.
What class do you find really engaging?
I really enjoy math. I love to work with numbers, and you do something different every day in class. Especially statistics because you can see how you can apply it to your daily life.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After graduation I plan on going to the University of Louisville to play softball and to study exercise science while also taking prerequisites for nursing so I can either go into physical therapy or nursing school after graduating college.
What are your two favorite activities?
One of my favorite programs here at Rock Falls High School is BLIND. Being a BLIND leader provides me with leadership skills and building relationships with students and learning about them. I also enjoy Junior Optimist because it gets students involved with the community by volunteering and helping those in need.
Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.
One of the most memorable moments for me was at the State Farm Classic girls basketball tournament when we got locked out of our room.
What is your hope for the future?
In the future I hope to go into the medical field to help others who are in need.
