Lisa Kuehl is Dixon High School student of the month for September

Leah Kuehl is Dixon High School student of the month for September.

She is a 17-year-old senior at Dixon High School. She is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Kuehl. She has two siblings, Noah and Isaiah Kuehl. She is from Dixon.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I find AP Calculus, taught by Mr. Hoffman, to be very engaging. The class moves at a fast pace, and I feel that I am learning something new every day. I have always found math to be very interesting because of the diversity and problem solving involved, and AP Calculus has this along with great classmates.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

As of now, I plan to attend a four-year university to study a field of engineering. I have not decided on a school yet, but after graduating college I hope to move to Colorado along with the rest of my family.

What are your two favorite activities?

My two favorite extracurricular activities are tennis and band. Tennis has introduced me to so many incredible people, and it has helped me grow so much as a person. I have been in band since fifth grade, and I have always enjoyed the creativity and uniqueness of band compared to other classes.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

The state sendoff for tennis both my junior and senior years were very memorable for me. It felt good to see people were supporting my partner and I and wanted us to succeed at the state meet.

What is your hope for the future?

My hope for the future is that I find a sustainable job where I can provide for myself, and I am happy wherever I end up.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.