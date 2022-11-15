Dixon Public Schools receives funding for additional Pre-K classroom

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools it is eligible for additional state funding and can enroll another 40 students into its certified Preschool for All program.

Monica Wolfley, coordinator of the program, announced that the program is accepting children ages 3-to-5 depending on where their birthday falls. For more information, contact her at 815-453-3277 or by email at mwolfley@dps170.org.

Preschool for All was recognized in September as a Gold Circle of Quality Award winner from ExceleRate Illinois and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Programs are rated by degrees: from being licensed to meeting increasing levels of compliance, which are then rated bronze, silver and gold.

Wolfrey and program instructors Stacie McCullough and Heleanna Babin, and paraprofessional Corinna Gerdes were recognized by Washington Elementary Principal Jeffrey Gould for meeting the Gold Circle standards during the September board of education meeting.