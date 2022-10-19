October 19, 2022
Shooting victim may be facing charges in Sunday’s incident in Nelson

By Kathleen A. Schultz

DIXON – The shooting late Sunday in Nelson may be a case of self-defense.

The Lee County State’s Attorney’s office will be reviewing police reports to determine what if any charges will be filed against the 35-year-old man who was shot in the throat around 11:50 p.m. at 414 S. Butler St., and taken for treatment from a nearby home at 108 E. Bassett St., Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Brim said Wednesday.

The wound was not life-threatening.

Cody G. Henson, 27, of Nelson, was the shooter, according to a news release Monday from the Lee County sheriff.

As of Wednesday, he was not charged in the incident.

