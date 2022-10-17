Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting in Nelson

NELSON - A 35-year-old man was shot in the throat late Sunday in Nelson, and another man is being questioned by police, the Lee County Sheriff said Monday.
Lee County dispatch received a call at 11:50 p.m. reporting a shooting at 414 S. Butler St. in Nelson where a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat, Sheriff John Simonton said in a news release.
The man was taken by ambulance from 108 E. Bassett St. to a hospital for medical treatment.
“Preliminary reports indicate that the shooter was 27-year-old Cody G. Henson” who was brought in for questioning, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing, and there is no danger to the public, the release said.