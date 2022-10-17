October 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Crime & Courts | Sauk Valley News

Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting in Nelson

By Rachel Rodgers

The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Nelson.

NELSON - A 35-year-old man was shot in the throat late Sunday in Nelson, and another man is being questioned by police, the Lee County Sheriff said Monday.

Lee County dispatch received a call at 11:50 p.m. reporting a shooting at 414 S. Butler St. in Nelson where a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat, Sheriff John Simonton said in a news release.

The man was taken by ambulance from 108 E. Bassett St. to a hospital for medical treatment.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the shooter was 27-year-old Cody G. Henson” who was brought in for questioning, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no danger to the public, the release said.

PremiumNelsonLee County
Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.