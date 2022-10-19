Republican candidate rally at Dixon VFW

DIXON — Lee County Republicans and Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters holding a candidate rally starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at VFW Post 54, 1560 Franklin Grove Road.

Scheduled to appear at U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood running in the 16th District, state Rep. Tom Demmer a candidate for state treasurer, Shannon Teresi, candidate for comptroller, Rep. Dan Brady, candidate for secretary of state, Clay Whelan, candidate for Lee County sheriff, Bradley J. Fritts, candidate for state representative in the 74th District, and Peter McClanathan, candidate for circuit judge in the 15th circuit.