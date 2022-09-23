Brooke Howard is Rock Falls High School student of the month for September

Brooke Howard is a 17-year-old senior at Rock Falls High School. She is the daughter of Brad and Anie Howard. She has a brother, Josh. She is from Rock Falls.
What class do you find really engaging and why?
I find my Spanish 4 class really engaging. Every day I am able to improve my Spanish through conversations with classmates, interesting projects, and fun games. My teacher, Señora Eller, is excellent. She is extremely patient and caring, which makes class enjoyable. Learning a foreign language has also given me the opportunity to better understand other cultures around the world, which I’m thankful I get to do.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After I graduate high school, I plan on playing softball at a four-year university while I pursue a degree in one of the various fields of engineering or medicine.
What are your two favorite activities?
Although cross country is the toughest sport I’ve participated in, it has become one of my favorite extracurriculars at Rock Falls High School. I have learned invaluable lessons about commitment, attitude, and mental toughness from both my coaches and teammates that I will surely apply to my life after high school. Another extracurricular I love being a part of is the Junior Optimist Club. There are lots of opportunities to help out in the community, and I get to be involved with a great group of people.
Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.
Attending the BLIND retreat this past summer through the BLIND program at RFHS was memorable for me. Not only did I meet so many new people from other schools, but I also built better relationships with people from my own school. I was able to improve my leadership qualities through fun games, but we also dove into more serious discussions where I learned invaluable information about mental health and how to help those struggling around me.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope people will become more comfortable just being themselves. Too often, people think they need to change their personalities, interests, etc. in order to be accepted by a certain group, but in doing so they lose what makes them unique. Just be the best version of yourself you can be.
