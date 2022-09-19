Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed Sept. 2-9

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Lynne Simeon to Albany Farms LLC, one parcel on Meredosia Road, Albany, $9,000.

⋅ Bonnie M. Miles to Betty N. Frank, 301 W. Fourth Ave., Lyndon, $40,000.

⋅ Virginia L. Buikema Estate, Mark A. Buikema and Lori K. Banks to Mark A. Buikema, 1311 Ave I, Sterling, $40,000.

⋅ Dale E. and Julie Ann C. Smith to Stephanie Ann Shaw, 511 10th Ave., Fulton, $107,000.

⋅ Wanda L. Boatwright to Spencer and Sarah Esau, 1021 Eighth St., Erie, $110,000.

⋅ Geraldine R. Byar to Jeremy A. Hunter and Shaunte M. Padilla, 1304 E. 19th St., Sterling, $140,000.

⋅ Brookwood Capital Partners LLC to Bollman Investments LLC, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $200,000.

⋅ L. Edward Ebersohl to Ryan McCowan, one parcel on Ridge Road, Sterling, $85,000.

⋅ John H. and Crete A. Exner to Harkness Properties LLC, two parcels on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $82,850.

⋅ Kathy J. Kingery to 312 Sterling Investments LLC, 312 Locust St., Sterling (former Manny’s Pizza and Tacos), $143,000.

⋅ Rebecca J. and George Canales III to Kraig Steven and Trisha Ann Flosi, 510 W. 10th St., Sterling, $69,000.

⋅ Paul Rosengren Trust to Elizabeth Wicks, 29173 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $114,900.

⋅ Michael J. and Kelly P. Hoppman to Kole Beswick, one parcel on Holly Road, Fulton, $58,000.

⋅ Patrick and Michelle McInerney to Briana Nicole Sandholm and Nathan Robert Fossett, 1212 Locust St., Sterling, $289,900.

⋅ Keith W. Quick to William J. Conner, 12929 Albany Road, Albany, $140,000.

⋅ Scott Batten to Todd Batten, 103 Ross St., Tampico, $28,000.

⋅ Martha I. Anderson, formerly Toth, to Erin Rebecca Kent, 508 14th Ave., Sterling, $123,500.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Dustin Rowland to Steven C. and Cindy K. Dyson, 302 S. Third Ave., Albany, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Mary B. Francis Family Trust, John W. Francis, trustee, to Cindy L. Olson, 108 E. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $80,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Calvin C. Bryant Estate to Mandy L. Clevenger, 1803 English St., Rock Falls, $65,000.

Deeds

⋅ MS Investment Group Inc. to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, series SH1, 311 Ave F, Sterling, $13,581.

⋅ Whiteside County sheriff and Marvin Mount to Finance of America Structured Securities, 511 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Whiteside County sheriff and Nancy A. Webb to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 603 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $18,480.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Dennis Shepherd, Chad and Luke Zimmerman and Heidi Handel to Lynn E. Holder, 1277 Elm St., Eldena, $119,500.

⋅ Greenever LLC to Brandon Hudson, 1552 state Route 52, Dixon, $45,000.

⋅ Edita Bernabe to Lauren M. Orozco, block 10, lot 51, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,000.

⋅ David A. and Myrna P. Buche to Richard J. Huy, block 10, lot 186, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $50,000.

⋅ Teresa Roman to Natalie and Andrew A. Altiere, block 7, lot 156, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Luke McCoy to Hoyle Monk LLC, 1111 Peoria Ave., Dixon, $70,000.

⋅ David W. and Holly Corson to Alexander K. Frye and Alexis M. Wooden, 445 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $175,000.

⋅ Ronald A. Unger to Larry Huyett, 1209 Washington Ave., unit B-1, Dixon, $52,000.

⋅ Michael R. and Sheri L. Setters to Damon J. Quest and Madeline A. Ely, 14 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $172,000.

⋅ Michael L. Vaessen to Mvbv90 LLC, 2025 Sublette Road, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Mitchell R. and Sarah Lave to Christine Schilling, 242 Chapman St., Paw Paw, $60,000.

⋅ Jason M., Suzanne and Liani Jasmine Johnston to Taylor Renee Martin, Joshua Ross and Christopher C. Martin, 219 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Leo E. Bushman to L and N Bushman LLC, three parcels in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Delbert and Marianne Zimmerlein to Edward, Todd and Nicholas Zimmerlein, one parcel of farmland in May Township, $0.

⋅ Richard A. and Sharon A. Rockwood to Enriqueta Schott and Justino Lopez, block 11, lot 221, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $60,000.

⋅ Maria Villegas and Refugio Rodriguez to Raymundo Mendoza, block 1, lot 47, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Gipson Family Revocable Living Trust, Charles V. Gipson, trustee, to David A. Wright and Bobbie Jo Foster, 900 Stony Point Road, Dixon, $322,000.

⋅ Sopoci Family Trust, Judith A. Sopoci, trustee, to James G. Quattrocki, block 10, lot 134, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $43,000.

⋅ Frances Black Land Trust No. 101, Doralee Erickson, trustee, to Blanche A. Bohannon and Gavin D. Shearer, 1006N. Second St., Ashton, $90,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Michael K. Woodruff to James W. and Nancy W. Engelhardt, 6754 N. Friday Road, Byron, $200,000.

⋅ Erick and Teagan Kluckhohn to Meagan Wellman and Dalton Balboa, 203 W. Center St., Forreston, $109,000.

⋅ The late Robert K. Kretsinger by heirs to Timothy J. and Rey L. Thompson, 102 W. Fifth St., Leaf River, $84,500.

⋅ Daniel and Anita Weaver to Joseph D. and Amy L. Placek, one parcel in Brookville Township, $120,000.

⋅ Estate of Rose Thomas, the late Rose Thomas by heirs to Terry R. Thomas and Earleen A. Hinton, 412 N. Sixth St., $136,000.

⋅ Charles R. and Christine E. Turner to Michael and Cindy Stone, 204 Rum Court and 211 Tamarack Drive, Dixon, $215,000.

⋅ Marvin W. and Gayle A. Sweger to Gustavo Esquivel, 148 Wayne Road, Rochelle, $95,500.

⋅ The late Barbara J. Reed by heirs to Aaron M. and Rebecca M. Pifer, 226 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $60,000.

⋅ Intrinsic 1 LLC to James D. and Renee Felts, 423 Creekside Drive, Byron, $183,700.

⋅ Carole J. Zimmerman to Rafael Valencia, 628 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $100,000.

⋅ Larry G. and Kayla M. Harris to Levi Hensley and Kaitlin Burns, 14944 E. Steward Road, Rochelle, $270,000.

⋅ David K. Meisener to Marjorie J. and Thomas A. Meadows, 1055 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $105,000.

⋅ Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden to Keith F. Krupicka Trust, Keith F. Krupicka, trustee, one parcel in Flagg Township, $35,000.

⋅ Charles B. Long to Richard and Maria Woods, 6663 E. Flagg Road, Ashton, $194,000.

⋅ The late Leah Fern Cruse by heirs to Village of Stillman Valley, 116 W. Main St., Stillman Valley, $105,000.

⋅ Henry J. and Mary M. Huenefeld to Jeremiah A. Green, 512 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $80,000.

⋅ Citizens Bank to William Klingberg, 424 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ Estate of Linda L. Dockins, the late Linda L. Dockins to Justin and Jerald Rosecke, 8536 N. River Drive, Byron, $76,000.

⋅ Jody L. and Tonyia J. Johnson to Spencer Decrane, 120 and 122 Hillside Drive, Polo, $85,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Myron L. Bartell to Sandra Kay Harkey, 706 Clay St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Bruce L. and Brenda C. Hiscox to Brigitte A. Santiago, 5341 Brooks Isle, 2796 S. Brookes Island Road, and one other parcel in Oregon, $135,000.

⋅ David C. and Genese Wiehle Trust 101 and 102, Kathleen Wiehle, also Calcagno, and Genese Wiehle, trustees, to Blue Crew LLC, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $18,080.

⋅ Russell P. Bowman Real Estate Trust, Rebekah Marty, trustee, to Jonathan D. Horvath, 1050 Meadow Lane, Rochelle, $161,000.

⋅ 206 S. 12th Street Trust, Roberto Tapia, trustee, to Kayle R. Silva and Andres Silva Villalobos, 206 S. 12th St., Rochelle, $125,900.

⋅ JB Trust 1108, Robert Maas, trustee, to Rentco LLC, 207 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $150,000.

⋅ Greenfield Family Trust 116, Gary L. and Lori A. Greenfield, trustees, to Colin O’Malley and Haleigh Palchik, 210 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $82,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office