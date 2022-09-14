Mount Carroll police issue missing person advisory

MOUNT CARROLL — An 83-year-old white male who might be driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox toward Sterling, Oregon or Mt. Morris is the subject of an endangered missing person advisory issued by the Illinois State Police.

Dennis Speer, 83, is the subject of an Illinois State Police endangered person alert. He was last seen in Mount Carroll. (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

Mount Carroll Police issued the alert at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday. Speers was last seen 10:39 a.m. The alert did not specify the condition that places him in danger.

Spears is described as 6-feet tall weighing 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, white shirt and blue jeans shots. The equinox has an Illinois license plate BM28420.

Anyone with information should contact the Mount Carroll police at at 815-244-2635 or call 911.