Public invited to view Mobile Museum of Tolerance at Sterling High School

STERLING – Sterling Public Library and Sterling Public Schools are bringing the Mobile Museum of Tolerance to the Sterling High School parking lot next week.

Developed in collaboration with the Midwest office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Illinois State Board of Education, it is a free, traveling museum and classroom that aims to inspire people to speak up against anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, intolerance, and hate.

The public is invited to visit from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the lot at 1608 Fifth St., to learn how ordinary people have the power to create positive change in their communities, or become enforcers of hate and violence, through the lens of the Holocaust, the library said in a news release.

There will be short films discussing bystanders to antisemitic violence in Nazi Germany and those who stood up against hate and saved Holocaust victims. The discussion will brings those roles into the modern day, leaving participants with the understanding that they must take an active role in preventing hate and promoting tolerance in their communities, the release said.

Admission is free.

Go to www.mmot.com to view the museum’s content online.