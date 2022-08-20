Shutter to think: Analogy

If this isn’t an analogy of life, I’m not sure what is.
You’re chugging along, young, clean, hopeful. You’ve got the wind at your back, mostly fresh air, supportive friends. You can see the finish line, and it’s rose-colored.
Then, BAM! Taxes. Student loans. Political strife. COVID-19. Intolerance. White Sox baseball. Stress piled on stress piled on stress. Suffocating, blinding, bewildering stress.
But you emerge. Slightly bedraggled, a lot more colorful and definitely worn out.
Near the end, this young lady looked pretty defeated. But as she passed by, she put on an oh-so-slight smile. Because even though the journey was fraught and tiring, it also was exhilarating and unique.
Much like life.
– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.