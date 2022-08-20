August 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Shutter to think: Analogy

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
After having worked through all the color stations, Bella Henson of Prophetstown makes her way to the finish line.

After having worked through all the color stations, Bella Henson of Prophetstown makes her way to the finish line. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

After having worked through all the color stations, Bella Henson of Prophetstown makes her way to the finish line.

Bella Henson of Prophetstown nears the end of her run in the Woodlawn Arts Academy's ROY G BIV color run, Aug. 6, 2022 in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

If this isn’t an analogy of life, I’m not sure what is.

You’re chugging along, young, clean, hopeful. You’ve got the wind at your back, mostly fresh air, supportive friends. You can see the finish line, and it’s rose-colored.

Then, BAM! Taxes. Student loans. Political strife. COVID-19. Intolerance. White Sox baseball. Stress piled on stress piled on stress. Suffocating, blinding, bewildering stress.

But you emerge. Slightly bedraggled, a lot more colorful and definitely worn out.

Near the end, this young lady looked pretty defeated. But as she passed by, she put on an oh-so-slight smile. Because even though the journey was fraught and tiring, it also was exhilarating and unique.

Much like life.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.

Bella Henson gets a face full of color Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Woodlawn.

Bella Henson gets a face full of blue on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Woodlawn Arts Academy during its annual ROY G. BIV fundraiser. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Bella Henson of Prophetstown hits the yellow color station during her run Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Bella Henson of Prophetstown clears the yellow color station during her run Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Woodlawn Arts Academy. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media