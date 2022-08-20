Shutter to think: Analogy

Bella Henson of Prophetstown nears the end of her run in the Woodlawn Arts Academy's ROY G BIV color run, Aug. 6, 2022 in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

If this isn’t an analogy of life, I’m not sure what is.

You’re chugging along, young, clean, hopeful. You’ve got the wind at your back, mostly fresh air, supportive friends. You can see the finish line, and it’s rose-colored.

Then, BAM! Taxes. Student loans. Political strife. COVID-19. Intolerance. White Sox baseball. Stress piled on stress piled on stress. Suffocating, blinding, bewildering stress.

But you emerge. Slightly bedraggled, a lot more colorful and definitely worn out.

Near the end, this young lady looked pretty defeated. But as she passed by, she put on an oh-so-slight smile. Because even though the journey was fraught and tiring, it also was exhilarating and unique.

Much like life.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.

Bella Henson gets a face full of blue on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Woodlawn Arts Academy during its annual ROY G. BIV fundraiser. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)