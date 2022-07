STERLING – Wells Family Dentistry is closing its doors Thursday, when Dr. Wendy Wells will retire after 30 years as a Sauk Valley dentist.

Wells, who took over the business at 1840 First Ave. from Dr. John Readel in 2004, is referring patients to Ferris Dental or Sterling Dental Group, both of Sterling.

Her patients can request copies of their medical records at wellsfamilydentistry2010@gmail.com, P.O. Box 562, Sterling, IL 61081 or 815-625-2532.