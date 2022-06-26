Funeral procession for former Lee County treasurer passes courthouse

DIXON — The hearse for John Fritts, former Lee County treasurer, passed the Old Lee County Courthouse on the way to a burial at Oakwood Cemetery, trailed by a long line of cars that made up the funeral procession.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday morning at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon.

Fritts, 76, was elected treasurer in 1994 and served for 24 years before retiring. He was also a former Lee County Board member and Republican precinct committeeman.

At the time of his death in a crash near Earlville, he was serving as campaign manager for cousin Brad Fritts, who’s running for state representative in the 74th District.

Fritts was a farmer by profession. He was also leader of the Palmyra Hillbillies 4-H club for 35 years as well as a member of the Lee County Farm Bureau, St. Anne Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Dixon Kiwanis Club, Illinois County Treasurer’s Association, and the Lee County Council on Aging.

Fritts was a longtime IHSA sports official in four sports, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer. He is fondly remembered for his warm personality and smile.

Mourners follow the procession of John Fritts as it makes its way to burial at Oakwood Cemetery Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)