Services set for former Lee County treasurer killed in crash

DIXON – Services have been established for the former longtime Lee County treasurer who was involved in organizations throughout the community.
Dixon native John F. Fritts, 76, died Monday following a two-car crash in La Salle County near Earlville.
Fritts, a longtime farmer, was elected Lee County Treasurer in 1994 in a role he served in for 24 years before retiring. He was also a former Lee County Board member and Republican precinct committeeman.
He was also leader of the Palmyra Hillbillies 4-H club for 35 years as well as a member of the Lee County Farm Bureau, St. Anne Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Dixon Kiwanis Club, Illinois County Treasurer’s Association, and the Lee County Council on Aging.
Fritts was a longtime IHSA sports official in four sports, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer. He is fondly remembered for his warm personality and smile.
His visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
He and his wife, Rolinda, were married for 53 years. He is survived by his wife and children John T. (Tessa) Fritts of Winona, Minnesota, Mark Fritts of Chicago, and three grandchildren Kendra, John and Logan Fritts. He is also survived by his brother David Fritts and sister Jane (Bob) Chambers both of Dixon.
Online condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com
[ John Fritts, former longtime Lee County treasurer, killed in Earlville car crash ]
According to a news release Tuesday from La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch:
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Route 34 and East 1251st/Ottawa Road, in Earl Township, when the southbound SUV driven by David T. Fritts, John’s younger brother, failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a passenger car.
John was campaign manager for cousin Brad Fritts, who’s running for state representative in the 74th District. Both were thrown from the SUV, and John died at the scene.
Brad was taken to Mendota OSF St. Paul Medical Center and later flown to a trauma center. Another passenger, Brad’s mother Nancy L. Fritts, was treated at St. Paul for minor injuries. David Fritts, a retired Lee County Circuit Court judge, was not injured.
The driver of the car, Daniel Angulo, and his juvenile daughter were not injured, the release said.
In a Wednesday afternoon post on the Citizens for Bradley J. Fritts Facebook page, Brad Fritts wrote he was “physically well” and was released from the hospital after staying overnight.
He added a tribute to the man he called “Uncle John.”
“John was a pillar of our large Fritts family because of the leadership, faith, and love that he showed. He set a wonderful example of Christian values.”
He also thanked those who sent love, prayers, compassion and support.
He said the campaign would carry on thanks to generous supporters and volunteers. He said the family would take the time to mourn their loss.