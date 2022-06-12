Relay for Life of Sauk Valley raises more than $92,000 for cancer fight

STERLING – Relay for Life for Sauk Valley raised $92,850.80 for the fight against cancer, it was announced at the conclusion of activities June 4 at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center.
Thirteen teams took part in the awareness walk and victory lap for cancer survivors. Although fundraising was just shy of the organization’s goal of $95,000 – three teams each contributed upward of $7,000.
The theme of this year’s relay was Candyland.
Susan Maher’s Jellystone Joggers raised $13,067, Cheryl Faber’s Up All Night for a Reason raised $9,546 and Betty Clementz’ Clem’s Gang contributed $7,622. There also were several individuals who each contributed at least $1,000.
The event was held in conjunction with American Cancer Society activities nationwide. Money raised goes toward research, education, advocacy and patient services.
Angel Eigsti was the longest surviving patient participating, having first been diagnosed 56 years ago. Of the 26 cancer-survivor participants, their survivorship was a cumulative 330 years.
Remington Collins, a Rock Falls High School student, sang and provided deaf sign for the national anthem.
As the survivors and caregivers completed their first lap, a dove and balloons were released. Fundraising teams then took to the track.
Mike Wilcox of the Dixon Fire Department, provided bagpipe music for the Luminaria Ceremony. Names of the deceased were read aloud.
Next year’s relay was set for June 3, 2023. Team captains will meet June 28 to complete the fundraising season.