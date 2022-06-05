June 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News

Shutter to Think: Forest for the trees

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Forreston fans celebrate after Ella Ingram hits a walk-off homer against West Central 6-5 Monday, May 30, 2022.

Forreston fans celebrate after Ella Ingram hits a walk-off homer against West Central 6-5 Monday, May 30, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Forreston fans celebrate after Ella Ingram hits a walk-off homer against West Central 6-5 Monday, May 30, 2022.

Forreston fans celebrate after Ella Ingram hits a walk-off homer against West Central 6-5 Monday, May 30, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

It probably happens more times than I’m willing to admit.

I feel like I’m pretty observant of things happening in front of me, the little details that help tell the story. But sometimes tunnel vision sets in and one misses the whole picture, “seeing the forest for the trees,” if you will.

I was so laser-focused on capturing the player rounding the bases that it wasn’t until I arrived back at the office and started the editing process that I saw the exuberance exhibited by the fans in the background.

In my defense, it was a heck of an ending. The Cardinals had trailed in their supersectional game against West Central almost all day. After a two-run homer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, my attention bounced around like a ping-pong ball as I was grabbing images of the players circling the bases and the celebration at home plate. It was sensory explosion.

And what happens next?

Forreston’s Ella Ingram goes yard on possibly the first pitch – I really don’t know – and the place goes bonkers. At this point, all bets are off. There’s an adage in sports photography: “Spray and pray.” Which means you just shoot anything and hope it’s in focus, exposed correctly and, lastly, good.

Hallelujah.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.

ForrestonSoftballPremium
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media