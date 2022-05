DIXON - Goodfellows of Lee County will be having an open house and blessing for its new home on Tuesday.

The open house will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 704 S. Lincoln Ave. in Dixon.

A raffle drawing will take place at 6 p.m.

Goodfellows is most known for helping hundreds of families during the holiday season with gifts and food vouchers, but it also gives away furniture, clothing, books and other household items to those in need.

Call Clara Harris at 815-973-5135 for more information.