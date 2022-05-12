5 Things To Do in Sauk Valley: Have an adventure, see live theater

Finally, it’s beginning to feel like you can shrug off that parka and really enjoy spring. Budding flowers, warmer temperatures. Have fun planning your next outing.

1 Music and art. Spring Fest, a blend of music from three bands and visual arts for sale 7 p.m. Friday at Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. Admission is $5. The performers are soft pop-rock band BAJA featuring Jonathan Rivera and AJ Schmall and its live brass section; the soulful rock band The What Now featuring brothers Mike and Tom Padilla, drummer Vince Padilla and Ryan Hoffman on keyboard; and folk rock-Americana band Acoustic Circus with Kathy Cecchetti and Andres Quintana on vocals and guitar and Steve Caltron on mandolin and bass. Visual artists are photographer Raven Day, wire-wrapped jewelry maker Kim Ellis, painter in multimedia Julie Bogusiewicz and Tim Goral of Sacred Mocs.

2 Driveway deals. Second-hand treasures abound. Rock Falls and Sterling Community Garage Sales will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Rock Falls and Sterling. Maps are available for digital download starting Thursday, May 12 www.rockfallschamber.com.

3 Enjoy the day. Outdoor Adventure Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, YMCA, 2505 Avenue East, Sterling. Fishing derby in the pool, bounce houses, critter talks with Hoo Haven, free meal and shirts for kids, and vendor show.

4 Play is the Thing. Performing Arts Guild’s “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” will have performances 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday May 13-15 and May 20-22 at Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. A play-within-a-play, disasters befall performers during the staging of a 1920s murder mystery play, The Murder at Haversham Manor. For information, call 815-734-2103. Tickets are $15 and are available online at performingartsguild.com.

5 Musical ImPACT Concert. Broadway songs musical review from Polo Area Community Theater friends and family, 7 p.m. Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, Polo Town Hall. Free admittance.

