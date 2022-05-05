Troubadour on stoop, plant sales some of weekend’s activities

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

This week

Mark Dvorak, Chicago’s troubadour, will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Books on First. $10 suggested donation.

Season opens for Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll on Saturday. Campus tour of theater, remodeled cabins, shops and rehearsal pavilion, noon to 6 p.m. Garden with craft beer and food, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Open call audition for high school students, noon to 4 p.m. Rock River Jazz Band, 7 p.m.

Final two days of Hanging Basket Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 102 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls. $22 per basket. Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters in Whiteside County.

Perennial plant sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Polo Community High School agriculture department, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo. Hosted by Polo Women’s Garden Club.

Amos Fund spring plant sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Proceeds benefit Amos Fund, a not-for-profit that helps defray cost of pet healthcare for those on limited income.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Next performance is Friday. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Upcoming

Music

Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon

Burn N Bush, 5 p.m. June 1

Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m., June 8

The Lone Canary, 5 p.m. June 15

Andrew Robinson, 5 p.m., June 22

That Gurl, 5 p.m., July 13

Kayla Seeber Music, 5 p.m., July 20

Espinosa and Coffey, 5 p.m., July 27

The Midnight Purchase, 5 p.m. Aug. 3

Downtown Rhythm Kings, 5 p.m., Aug. 10

Minimal, 5 p.m. Aug. 17

Lizzi Neal Trio, 5 p.m., Aug. 24

Ethan Bell, 5 p.m., Aug. 31

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

Kathy Cecchetti and Acoustic Circus, 5:30 p.m., June 3

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5:30 p.m., June 10

Jay Vonn, 5:30 p.m., June 17

Fred and Ginger, 5:30 p.m., June 24

Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8

Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15

Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22

Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29

Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5

New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12

Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19

Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26

The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Mark Dvorak, 6:30 p.m. May 7

Poets Beth McDermott and John Bradley, 11 a.m. May 14

Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., May 21.

Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

“A Symphonic Affair” fundraiser, June 4 at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room, 238 Main Ave., Clinton, Iowa.

Pops concert, 6:30 p.m. June 5, Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Admission free.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Next performance is May 6. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Starlight’s Theatre and Lounge, 314 First Ave., Sterling.

Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford. Travis Tritt, June 12. 81-968-5222.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Exile: The No Limit Tour, 7:30 p.m. May 7.

Joe Piscopo, 7:30 p.m., May 13.

Million Dollar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. May 26.

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Vincent by Leonard Nimoy, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14, 19-21.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Performing Arts Guild, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” May 13-15, May 20-22, Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

Art exhibits

KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon. At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water. Presented by The Next Picture Show.

Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. East, Art and Pop Culture by Austin Burrows, 1 - 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 30.

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

38th Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit. April 30-May 28. 60 original works from artists from across the country. Jurors selection show will be 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 815-285-4924. www.thenextpictureshow.org

Art in a Bottle, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Wine tasting fundraiser, onsite expertise provided by Dalibor Brkovic of Winebrow Fine Wines and Spirits. Tickets $75. Cocktail attire. 815-285-4924. Silent auction. Music by Carol Brown.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Byron Museum of History, spring markets for Sunshine Park vendors, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History. Permanent museum exhibits include; Agriculture Then and Now, Underground Railroad, Local Veterans, Byron Business, Outhouses, Trains, and A.G. Spalding. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Special interest

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Information on events and attractions for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar should be submitted to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.