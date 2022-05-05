May 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News

Photos: Monster-slayer takes center stage in Morrison

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Rosie Knaggs (left), playing the part of Agnes Evan, meets Tilly, played by Karalynn Kirkpatrick, Lilith, played by Rowan Onken and Kaliope, played by Hannah Zinke during a rehearsal scene of Morrison High School’s “She Kills Monsters” on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Rosie Knaggs (left), playing the part of Agnes Evan, meets Tilly, played by Karalynn Kirkpatrick, Lilith, played by Rowan Onken and Kaliope, played by Hannah Zinke during a rehearsal scene of Morrison High School’s “She Kills Monsters” on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Morrison High School will be performing “She Kills Monsters,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium. The fantasy-based play revolves around a high school student delving into the world of Dungeons & Dragons to connect with her sister.

Image 1 of 8
Chuck, played by Adam Neumann and Agnes, played by Rosie Knaggs, rehearse a scene for Morrison High School’s “She Kills Monsters” Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show revolves around a high school student delving into a fantasy role playing game in order to better understand her sister.

Chuck, played by Adam Neumann and Agnes, played by Rosie Knaggs, rehearse a scene for Morrison High School’s “She Kills Monsters” Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show revolves around a high school student delving into a fantasy role playing game in order to better understand her sister. Show times and dates are May 6 and 7 at 7pm and May 8 at 2pm. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Morrison
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media