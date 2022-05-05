Photos: Monster-slayer takes center stage in Morrison

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8

Chuck, played by Adam Neumann and Agnes, played by Rosie Knaggs, rehearse a scene for Morrison High School’s “She Kills Monsters” Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show revolves around a high school student delving into a fantasy role playing game in order to better understand her sister. Show times and dates are May 6 and 7 at 7pm and May 8 at 2pm. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)