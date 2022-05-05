5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Cultural festivities, celebrated performers and the drive-in theater opens

A celebrated rock and country band comes to Dixon, movies on the big screen outdoors return, and cultural festivals highlighting the Sauk Valley area’s connections to Mexico and the Netherlands will take place.

1 Kiss You All Over. Exile, which reformed in 2008 with original members J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman, will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dixon Theater, 114 S. Galena Ave, Dixon, as part of its No Limit Tour. Founded in 1963, the country and rock band has 11 No. 1 hits, including “Kiss You All Over,” “I Could Get Use To You” and “Hang On Your Heart.” The band has been inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Tickets start at $35.

Promotional photo showing the members of the band Exile, which will perform at Dixon Theatre on Saturday. (Press promotional photo provided by Exile)

2 Under the stars. Midway Drive-In, 91 Palmyra Road, Sterling opens for the season with a twin-bill Friday and Saturday. Box office opens at 7 p.m. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be at 8 p.m. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will run after. Rickets $9.50 for adults, $4 children 3-11, free children 2 and younger.

3 Colorful portrayal. Sean James Ports portrays Theo, the brother of Vincent Van Gogh, in the one-person show “Vincent.” The first shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon. “Vincent” was created by Leonard Nimoy, is about Theo coping with the death of his brother. Tickets are $30 for general admissions and $15 for students. Other performances will be May 13-14 and May 19-21.

A self portrait of Vincent Van Gogh from 1889.

4 Mexican triumph. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, 5 p.m. Hector’s Cocina, Second Street, Oregon. There will be food, children’s games, pinata breaking, bounce house and beer garden. Live music with Burn N Bush at 6 p.m. Proceeds to go Oregon’s River Edge Farmer’s Market.

5 Water’s Edge. Dutch Days return to Fulton on Friday and Saturday, celebrating the settlement’s founding by Dutch settlers in 1835. Craft vendors, food and concessions, windmill tours, Dutch dancing, costumes, Antique tractor display, Dutch treasures display, Heritage Canyon with Early American Crafters, Hindeloopen demonstrations and sales, Strippling display. Shuttle service from city hall to all venues. The parade is 3 p.m. Saturday. The festival, which started with a dinner in 1974, returns after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutch dancers Thomas Hand and Roane Hand perform Friday afternoon during the 35th annual Dutch Days festival in Fulton, which continues today with antique tractor displays, windmill tours and street scrubbing. It ends Sunday. (Philip Marruffo)

