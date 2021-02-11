3 tools for keeping wedding guests informed

Weddings give couples an opportunity to share the joy of joining their lives together with a host of friends and family members. Guests liven up the party and help make the celebration that much more memorable.

According to The Knot 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average wedding in the United States hosts 131 people. Data indicates this number has been slowly decreasing over the years, after the average wedding size reached an all-time high of 153 in 2007. No matter how big or how small the guest list, keeping guests informed of what’s happening regarding the upcoming nuptials is a courtesy couples can provide. Couples can explore various avenues for keeping guests informed and ensuring they’ll be able to take part in the festivities.

Save-the-date announcements

Save-the-date announcements have become an increasingly popular component of wedding planning. Instead of waiting on the wedding invitation, which traditionally arrives one or two months prior to the wedding itself, save-the-date cards provide guests with an advanced advertisement of the celebration to come. According to the photo and invitation specialists at Shutterfly, it’s customary to send save-the-date notes around six months before the wedding. For a destination wedding, which will require extra travel plans, an eight- to 12-month advance can be helpful.

Save-the-date cards generally have basic information, including the wedding date and the venue. Many will feature a photo of the couple as well. If you’re planning on sending save-the-date announcements, coordinate with your photographer to have a photo taken exclusively for these cards.

Wedding website

Couples are increasingly embracing technology as they plan their weddings. Brides magazine states that, during the typical 15-month engagement period, 48 percent of couples will launch a wedding website. A wedding website is a versatile tool that can help answer questions that guests may have. The website can spell out specifics, including dress code, whether children are invited, the names of wedding party participants, overnight accommodations, transportation providers, and even restaurants near the hotel for a quick bite between ceremony and reception.

Wedding websites also can be used as fun ways to keep guests engaged. “Throwback Thursday” photos or funny memories and anecdotes can be included.

Video conferencing apps

As the world continues to adapt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, video conferencing applications like Facetime, Zoom and Microsoft Teams enable people involved in the planning process to routinely “gather” and go over details about the wedding, helping to limit in-person meetings as much as possible. These apps also can prove invaluable when conferring with wedding vendors, such as florists or musicians.

You also can schedule smaller meetings with specific guests who may be playing key roles in the wedding, such as those giving speeches, doing readings, escorting guests, or serving in other capacities.

Certain resources can help couples keep guests informed about what’s to come in regard to their weddings.