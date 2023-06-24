Softball: Just what the doctor ordered for Rock Falls

Rock Falls senior Katie Thatcher is Sauk Valley Media’s Softball Player of the Year after leading the Rockets to the Elite Eight in Class 2A. She hit .553 with 57 hits, 51 runs, 42 RBIs and 9 home runs at the plate, and posted a 19-3 record with a 1.81 ERA and 214 strikeouts in the pitcher's circle. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)