Softball: Magical postseason run, first state trip in Forreston history garner Snider SVM Coach of the Year honors

Forreston head coach Kim Snider gives Rylee Broshous a big hug after Broshous hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Pearl City at the 1A South Beloit Sectional on May 24. It wads the first of three straight walk-off wins in Forreston's magical run to state. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)