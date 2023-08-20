2023 Sauk Valley Media girls swimming team preview capsules

Byron Tigers co-op
Coach: Adam Gura (5th year)
Last year’s record: 10-0 (Independent Conference champions, 2nd at sectionals)
Top returning athletes: Madi Groharing (100 fly), Rylie Vatch (200 free, 100 breast), Natalie Kilmer (50 free, 100 free), Ainsley Hale (100 breast), Ady Basler-Heather (100 back), Cailyn Shippy (200 free, 500 free), Addy Bausman (dive)
Top new athletes: Pheona Warden (dive), Abby Krueger (freestyle), Ryan Smith (100 fly)
Worth noting: “We have good depth, which I think the sectional is lacking. We have a good mix of young swimmers and experienced swimmers, and I think everyone knows their place on the team. Should be fun,” Gura said.
Morrison Fillies co-op
Coach: Tracy Henson (1st year)
Last year’s record: 3rd in conference, 10th at sectionals
Top returning athletes: Kiera Ary, Jr. (500 free, 100 fly); Paige LaShelle, So. (100 free, 100 back)
Top new athletes: Mara Ary, Fr. (50 free, 100 free); Remzije Dzeladini, Fr. (50 free, 100 free); Ally Richards, Fr. (200 free, 200 IM)
Worth noting: “I am really excited about this season, as it is my first year coaching the high school girls team,” Henson said. “We are a small team with five girls, but I know they will accomplish great things as they are working really hard. Our focus this year is for the girls to beat the goal times they have set, to grow as a team, and to have some fun.”
Sterling Water Warriors co-op
Coach: Karina Austin (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 6-1 record (3rd in conference, 5th at sectionals)
Top returning athletes: Madison Austin, Jr.; Kate Austin, Jr.; Hazel Pham, So., Sammie Knox, Jr.; Presley Winters, Jr.
Top new athlete: Emma VanHorn, Fr.
Worth noting: Madison Austin broke school records in the 100 freestyle (52.24, 1st place) and the 200 freestyle (1:55.98, 2nd place) at the Byron Sectional last year. The 100 freestyle time qualified her for the IHSA Girls Swimming & Diving State Meet, where she finished 18th. ... Kate Austin, Madison Austin, Pham and Knox placed second in the 400 freestyle relay at sectionals. ... Winters placed seventh in diving at sectionals. ... “We have a good mix of experience and young swimmers. This is a very coachable group of young ladies, and we are excited to see what they accomplish this year,” coach Karina Austin said. “We are excited to see what our top six swimmers will do with another year of growth. Incoming freshman Emma VanHorn will make a great contribution to the team. Her ability to swim every stroke makes her versatile and allows her to have a bigger impact at large meets.”