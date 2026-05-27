Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society Revives Arts & Crafts Fair

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society is reviving Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, July 4, 2026, after a hiatus, bringing back one of Kankakee County’s few handmade-only markets.

The indoor event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Expo Center on the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee. Dozens of local artists and makers will sell handmade goods, including jewelry, woodcrafts, quilts, artwork, and specialty foods. Vendors are small business owners and hobbyists vetted by the historical society.

The fair began 48 years ago as a fundraiser for the newly formed historical society and has become a summer tradition in the county. Proceeds from booth rentals and a suggested $1 donation per visitor support the society’s preservation work, including the LeTourneau Home Museum and the Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve.

Food vendors will include the Bennett-Curtis House, Love A Latte, Sweet Darren’s ice cream, and Dave’s Coffeecakes. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and sell books to support the society’s work.

Parking is available on the fairgrounds. For information, contact Stringer at 815-592-7914 or lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com.

More details about BGHS and its preservation efforts are available at bourbonnaishistory.org