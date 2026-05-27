DuPage forest preserve board names top candidate for executive director’s job

The DuPage County forest preserve board is moving to promote a senior district leader as its next executive director.

Anamari Golf Dorgan emerged as the “leading candidate” after a competitive search process, the district announced Tuesday. Dorgan has been its community engagement director since 2017. As part of her work, she oversees visitor experience, education and public communications for the forest preserve system.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be considered for this role,” Dorgan said in a statement. “I care deeply about our mission, our people, our preserves, and the communities we serve. If appointed, I look forward to supporting the board’s priorities, working alongside staff and partners, and helping guide the District into its next chapter.”

The forest preserve board is expected to consider Dorgan’s selection at its June 2 meeting. Dorgan will assume responsibility of the top leadership post upon board approval.

She brings a “deep understanding” of the district’s mission, operations and public responsibilities, Forest Preserve President Daniel Hebreard said in a statement.

“Her experience, steady leadership, and commitment to public service will help provide continuity and momentum as we continue advancing the board’s priorities and serving the residents of DuPage County,” he added.

Dorgan also previously held leadership roles at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Former Executive Director Karie Friling left the forest preserve district in mid-May to become the city manager of Sarasota, Florida. Friling was hired to helm the conservation agency in 2021.

“This is actually really the only resume that caught my eye and my attention,” she said in her interview for the Sarasota job. She also has family in Florida and previously was Homer Glen’s village manager.

During Friling’s tenure, the district completed major projects, from a new wildlife hospital and visitor center in Glen Ellyn, to exterior upgrades of the historic Peabody mansion in Oak Brook, to a revamp of the former Dan and Ada Rice house in Wheaton. In 2024, voters approved a property tax increase to allow the district to, among other things, acquire more land.

The district includes 60 forest preserves.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260526/news/dupage-forest-preserve-board-names-top-candidate-for-executive-directors-job/