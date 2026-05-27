After 2 resignations, Batavia District 101 seeks applicants for school board vacancies

Batavia District 101 is seeking community members who would serve on the school board following the recent resignations of two board members.

Applications must be submitted by 6 p.m. June 12, online at the district’s website, bps101.net.

“We encourage community members who are passionate about public education, thoughtful collaboration, and student success to consider applying for these vacancies as we continue working together to serve our students, families, staff, and community,” board President Craig Meadows said in a news release.

Under Illinois law, a school board member must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Illinois and of District 101 for at least one year preceding the election, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter – and not already a school trustee.

Applicants selected for interviews will be notified by June 17, and the school board will interview them beginning at 4 p.m. June 18.

During the interview process, candidates will provide opening statements explaining why they wish to serve on the school board. Opening statements must not exceed five minutes. Board members will then ask prepared questions during an interview expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

The chosen two will be sworn into office at a special board meeting on July 13, when the board will also elect a secretary.

Newly appointed board members will also be required to complete mandatory training as outlined in the Illinois School Code.

Board members Danielle Sligar and Katy Swiecicki announced their resignations during the May 19 board meeting. They raised concerns of being silenced and a lack of transparency, and said district leaders have been unresponsive to parent and student concerns and have stifled their own attempts at facilitating meaningful change.

Sligar’s term ends in 2027. Swiecicki’s term ends in 2029.