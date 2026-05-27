Kankakee man arrested for alleged dog-fighting ring in Kankakee County

A Kankakee man was arrested in connection to the 18 dogs recovered from an alleged dog-fighting ring during the weekend in Pembroke Township.

According to Illinois State Police Troop 5, 45-year-old Billy Walker was originally arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Exit 322 at approximately 8:05 p.m. May 22.

Walker was a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 41-year-old Yachia Austin.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop at an intersection in Kankakee for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Police said Austin attempted to flee the scene and the vehicle subsequently crashed and rolled over. Both Austin and Walker were taken into custody and arrested following a search of the vehicle.

Police said Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents responded to assist and, through further investigation and interviews, learned of a dogfighting ring being conducted by Walker at his residence in Pembroke Township.

KAMEG, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kankakee County Animal Control responded to 3083 S. 13700 E Road, Pembroke Township, according to police.

Police said they deployed a drone above the property and found several dogs chained to trees around the property. They said, 18 dogs and several items of evidence of dog fighting, such as treadmills, weighted collars and various animal medications and supplements were found after obtaining a search warrant.

Animal Control removed all of the dogs, some of which were found in extremely poor health, according to police.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Walker two counts of animal torture (Class 3 felony), two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals (Class 4 felony), and 18 counts of dog fighting (Class 4 felony).

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the investigation continues.

Austin was charged with possession of a controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of fentanyl 400 to 900 grams (Class X felony) and two counts of fleeing to elude a police officer (Class 4 felony).