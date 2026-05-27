Sentencing postponed for Sycamore 17-year-old guilty in Kaleb McCall stabbing

Hamza Khatatbeh, (left) along with one of his lawyers, Jim Ryan, listens to special prosecutor Derek Dion as he makes a point to Associate Judge Stephanie Klein on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during a hearing at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Khatatbeh, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2023 stabbing of Sycamore 17-year-old Kaleb McCall, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but that has been postponed until June 10. (Mark Busch)

A judge on Wednesday postponed an expected sentencing for a teenager guilty in the 2023 fatal stabbing of Sycamore 17-year-old Kaleb McCall, ruling after she said the defense filed a last-minute motion and apologizing to the victim’s family.

A prison sentence was expected to be handed down Wednesday for Hamza Khatatbeh, 17, found guilty after a three-day trial in February of second-degree murder in McCall’s death.

But Associate Judge Klein said she was bound by the law, which requires her to give specialized consideration for minors facing sentencing. She said Khatatbeh’s lawyers filed a motion to continue the sentence at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, about 18 hours before the sentencing hearing was set to begin.

“I do want to take a moment to address the family and friends of Kaleb McCall,” Klein said in her ruling. “I know this is hollow and largely, I suspect, meaningless, but I apologize. I have to grant this motion.”

The sentencing has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. on June 10.

McCall’s loved ones, including his parents, had filled Klein’s courtroom by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Gasps were heard in the courtroom at Klein’s ruling.

Defense attorney Jim Ryan told Klein that he needed more time to review a mental health evaluation filed as part of Khatatbeh’s pre-sentencing report. The report is often used while judges consider sentencing lengths, including whether a person is fit for rehabilitation.

Ryan said the defense received the report on Friday. He and fellow defense attorney Brandon Brown filed a motion to reconsider Tuesday night.

“I apologize to the victim’s family as well,” Ryan said. “Mr. Brown and I feel terrible about – we didn’t do this on purpose, judge."

Charged as an adult with first-degree murder in McCall’s death, Khatatbeh was instead found guilty on Feb. 20 of second-degree murder, significantly reducing the maximum prison sentence he faces.

The jury also found him guilty of armed violence and aggravated battery.

Khatatbeh was found guilty Feb. 20 after a three-day trial.

Klein, on April 23, denied a request for a new trial filed by Khatatbeh’s defense lawyers. Klein also ruled that Khatatbeh’s case remain in adult court for sentencing, court records show.

On Wednesday, Klein again denied efforts by Khatatbeh’s lawyers to have a new trial or to be sentenced as a juvenile instead of an adult.

Khatatbeh was 15 and a sophomore at Sycamore High School when he stabbed McCall in the chest in the parking lot outside Old National Bank in downtown Sycamore on Sept. 7, 2023. Khatatbeh testified during the trial that he did the stabbing. He said he didn’t know McCall before he stabbed him with a pocket knife.

Testimony from witnesses during the trial showed that the altercation came amid tension between two separate groups of teenagers who were seen on surveillance video in the bank parking lot as the stabbing occurred.

He’d have faced at least 20 years in prison on a first-degree conviction. Guilty of second-degree murder, Khatatbeh faced between four and 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.