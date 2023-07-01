Baseball: Newman’s Brendan Tunink named SVM Player of the Year

Newman junior Brendan Tunink is the 2023 Sauk Valley Media Baseball Player of the Year after leading the Comets to a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“Man, 18′s a big number. I couldn’t have seen that coming. I’ve never seen anything like what he did this season. We don’t play at a home-run friendly field at all. 10 would’ve been a high number for me this year. I couldn’t believe he got to 18.”

— Kenny Koerner