Extension programs offered in Whiteside, Carroll, Lee counties

DIXON — Here is a list of University of Illinois Extension activities planned throughout the Sauk Valley.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m. May 15 and June 12 at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, Prophetstown. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling the library at 309-714-2699.

Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners, 5 p.m. May 20 at the Thomson Library. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a monthly lesson on cooking with kale/Swiss chard. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, contact the library at 815-259-2480.

Learning in Lawn Chairs at the Lanark Farmers Market, 3-4 p.m. May 21 in downtown Lanark. Grab your lawn chair and join us for Learning in Lawnchairs at the Lanark Farmers Market in the Master Gardener Tent. The May session is about gourds. Discover which varieties are effortlessly grown and dried right in your own backyard. Learn the secrets to cultivating these versatile plants, adding a touch of natural charm to your home décor projects. No registration required.

Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners, 4:30 p.m. May 21 at the Savanna Library Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Savanna Library for a monthly lesson on cooking with kale/Swiss chard. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, contact the library at 815-273-3714. This session also will be offered at 5 p.m. May 23 at the Mt. Carroll Library. To register for this program, contact the library at 815-244-1751.

4-H Boots and Spurs Horse Camp, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, Milledgeville. A free one-day camp centered around horses and riders, with all lessons centered around classes that may be offered at the 4-H Horse Show at both the county and state levels. This camp is acceptable for all skill levels, from beginner to experienced. A great option if your child wants to try something new or expand on current skills. Register online at go.illinois.edu/2024horsecamp.

4-H Poultry Workshop, 1-3 p.m. June 2 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, Milledgeville. Learn about poultry diseases/illnesses and nutrition. This workshop will be led by Jen Geerts. Registration is due May 31. Register online at go.illinois.edu/2024poultryworkshop.

Youth Sewing Workshop, from 1-3 p.m. June 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Sterling Public Library. Are you ready to explore the sewing world and bring your imagination to life? All sewing machines and basic supplies will be provided. Registration fee is $20 for 4-H members and $30 for non-4-H members. Secure your spot by registering on Z Suites at go.illinois.edu/SewingSterling. Non-4-Hers, contact the office to register at 815-632-3611.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon June 6 at York Township Public Library, Thomson. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480. The session also will be offered from 1:30-3 p.m. June 6 at Mt. Carroll Public Library. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.

Adult Mental Health First Aid, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 22 at the Mount Carroll Library. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adults. This training will also provide you with the skills needed to offer and provide initial help and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. The training features a 2-hour online self-paced pre-training course and a 6-hour live, in-person session. The pre-training course can be taken at your convenience. Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/mcadultmentalhealth.