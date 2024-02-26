Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Oregon’s Quentin Berry

Oregon's Quentin Berry wrestles Orion's Maddux Anderson in the 190 weight division at the 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Berry lost this match, but advanced to the state finals with a second place finish. (Photo by Sarah Young)

At the Class 1A Byron Sectional on Feb. 10, Oregon senior wrestler Quentin Berry qualified for the IHSA Boys Individual State Finals for the first time in his career with a second-place finish in the 190-pound bracket. He was one of three Hawks to qualify for state this season, joining fellow senior Anthony Bauer (157 pounds) and freshman Nelson Benesh (113).

Berry has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for Feb. 5-11. He answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little better.

What was the key to your success this season?

Berry: The key to my success this season was believing in what my coaches kept telling me and getting a little confidence in my craft.

What did it mean to you to end your high school wrestling career with a trip to state?

Berry: It meant everything to make it to state this year. From not even going to wrestle at the beginning of the year and starting late to making it down to Champaign was a great feeling.

What was the best part of the state wrestling experience?

Berry: The best part was the environment down there, knowing I had at least 50 folks from Oregon and my whole family there made me feel good. Even though I fell short of where I wanted, they never made me feel any less.

What’s your favorite thing about wrestling?

Berry: My favorite thing about wrestling is the feeling of getting through a practice. It is honestly the most rewarding thing I’ve ever felt. Feeling like you can’t even move anymore to going another 35 minutes, it’s just great.

Oregon's Quentin Berry wrestles Orion's Maddux Anderson in the 190-pound first-place match Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Class 1A Byron Sectional at Byron High School. (Leah Kalina - Shaw Local News Ne)

What is your perfect meal?

Berry: My perfect meal is my mom’s biscuits and gravy or my mom’s catfish and spaghetti.

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Berry: If I had a superpower it would be to know what people are thinking. I would have that because you really can’t know a person’s thoughts.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?

Berry: I listen to “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins and any rock song.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Berry: My go-to relax song before a big match is “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke.

What is your favorite class, and why?

Berry: My favorite class is strength.

Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?

Berry: My favorite team is probably the Bears, and my favorite athlete is [wrestler] Jordan Burroughs.