SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 25: Fulton volleyball beats Milledgeville to reach regional final

Girls volleyball
Fulton 2, Milledgeville 0: At Ashton, the Steamers defeated the Missiles 25-16, 25-16 in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional semifinal.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with 10 kills, seven digs and five assists; Annaka Hackett with seven kills; Reese Germann with 11 digs, two aces and two assists; Brooklyn Brennan with 16 assists, four aces, three digs and two kills; and Reese Dykstra with five aces, three kills and three digs.
Aurora Christian 2, Polo 0: At Ashton, the Lady Marcos lost to the Eagles 23-25, 20-25 in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional semifinal.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 10 kills and nine digs; Madison Glawe with 14 digs; Ellie Wells with 12 assists; and Camrynn Jones with eight assists and one ace.
Galena 2, Eastland 1: At Durand, the Cougars lost to the Pirates 14-25, 25-23, 13-25 in a Class 1A Durand Regional semifinal.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 15 kills; Jenica Stoner with 21 assists, six digs, two aces and two blocks; Morgan McCullough with 11 digs; and Vanessa Allen and Olivia Klinefelter with five kills apiece.
Tuesday’s late girls volleyball result
Polo 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: At Ashton, the Lady Marcos defeated the Raiders 22-25, 29-27, 25-14 in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional quarterfinal.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 14 kills and 18 digs; Courtney Grobe with eight kills, 14 digs and three aces; Camrynn Jones with 20 assists; and Madison Glawe with 25 digs. Ellie Wells dished 13 assists, Layne Mandrell stuffed two blocks and Grace Miatke served three aces for the Lady Marcos.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Highland C.C. 1: At Freeport, the Skyhawks defeated the Cougars 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23.
Leaders for the Skyhawks were Lacey Eissens with 25 kills and 20 digs; Ava Wight with 17 digs and seven kills; Maya Gartin with 13 kills and three aces; Cadence Stonitsch with 22 assists and 12 digs; Tori Balma with 28 assists; McKenzie Hecht with 16 digs and four kills; and Emma Foster with 24 digs.
SVCC finished the regular season 20-14 overall and 9-1 in the Arrowhead Conference as co-champion.