SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 17: Dixon, Rock Falls, Newman volleyball earn wins

Girls volleyball
Dixon 2, North Boone 1: At Poplar Grove, the Duchesses defeated the Vikings 25-21, 21-25, 27-25 on Tuesday.
Leaders for Dixon were Leah Carlson with 12 kills, eight digs, 14 assists and three aces; Presley Lappin with 18 assists and three digs; Morgan Hargrave with 18 digs, six kills and three aces; Izzy Queckboerner with eight kills and three aces; Olivia Cox with seven kills and four blocks and Yui Santos with 15 digs.
Rock Falls 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rock Falls, the Rockets defeated the Crusaders 25-17, 25-7.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Denali Stonitsch with 20 assists; Claire Bickett with nine kills, seven digs and two aces; Nicolette Udell with seven kills; Carli Kobbeman with eight digs, 11 points and three aces; Taylor Reyna with three kills; and Zoe Henson with four digs.
Newman 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: At Sterling, the Comets defeated the Panthers 25-21, 25-23.
Leaders for Newman were Molly Olson with 16 assists, six digs and three kills; Jess Johns with nine kills and two digs; Kennedy Rowzee with seven kills; Sophia Ely with five kills and two digs; Addison Foster with six digs; and Sam Ackman with three digs and two aces.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Claire Reymer with seven kills and three blocks; Kennedy Buck with 23 assists and three blocks; Jamie Neumiller with six kills and eight digs; Lauren Abbott with six kills; Kallie Wisely with five kills; and Peyton Umstead with eight digs.
Oregon 2, Byron 0: At Byron, the Hawks defeated the Tigers 25-21, 25-14.
Leaders for Oregon were Kenna Wubbena with eight kills and seven digs; Lexi Ebert with eight assists, three aces and two digs; Anna Stender with seven assists, four digs, two aces and two kills; and Madi Shaffer with 15 digs.
Milledgeville 2, Polo 1: At Polo, the Missiles defeated the Lady Marcos 25-22, 14-25, 25-16.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Macey Shryver with 11 kills and three blocks; Kendra Kingsby with nine kills; Maliah Grenoble with 25 assists and four kills; and Hannah Foster with five kills.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 19 kills; Madison Glawe with 17 digs; Katelyn Rockwood with 15 digs and two aces; Camrynn Jones with 11 digs and 12 assists; Ellie Wells with 24 assists; and Courtney Grobe with five kills.
Fulton 2, Amboy 0: At Amboy, the Steamers defeated the Clippers 25-18, 25-16.
Leaders for Fulton were Ava Bowen with nine kills; Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, four digs and four assists; Miraya Pessman with 18 assists and five digs; Annaka Hackett with five kills, five blocks and four digs; and Resse Germann with six digs.
Eastland 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Lanark, the Cougars defeated the Raiders 25-22, 25-17.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 10 kills, five digs and two aces; Olivia Klinefelter with six kills and three aces; Jenica Stoner with 15 assists; and Morgan McCullough with eight digs.
Boys soccer
Dunlap 9, Dixon 0: At Sterling, the Eagles shut out the Dukes in a Class 2A Sterling Regional semifinal game. Dixon ended its season 5-12 overall.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley CC 3, Kishwaukee 0: At SVCC, the Skyhawks defeated the Kougars 25-14, 25-10, 25-8.
Leaders for SVCC were Ava Wight with five kills and nine digs; Emma Foster with 12 digs; Cadence Stonitsch with 16 assists and six digs; and Maya Gartin and Lacey Eissens with five kills apiece. Kara Stoecker chipped in four kills and three kill blocks and McKenzie Hecht added three kills and three kill blocks for the Skyhawks.
SVCC is now 18-12 overall and 8-1 in the Arrowhead Conference.