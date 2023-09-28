SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 27: Newman, Oregon, Fulton boys golfers reach sectionals

Boys golf
Class 1A Port Byron Regional: At Byron Hills Golf Course, Riverdale won the 12-team event with a 298 score. Fulton finished second with 311 and Bureau Valley took third with 328 as the other advancing teams.
Newman nabbed fourth with 336, Oregon finished fifth with 350, Eastland secured sixth with 367 and Erie-Prophetstown came in seventh with 377. Amboy finished 11th with 429 and West Carroll landed 12th with 465.
Riverdale’s Aidan Dorathy was the individual champion with a 69. Teammate Mason Smyser was the runner-up with a 70.
Jacob Voss paced the Steamers with a 72 (fourth overall), Owen Van Zuiden shot a 76 (tied for fifth), Brady Read fired a 79 (eighth) and Zach Winkel contributed an 84 (tied for 13th) in the 311-stroke effort. Dawson Price (85) and Evan Piercy (89) also competed for Fulton.
For Newman, three individuals advanced as Logan Palmer shot a 71 (third), Chase Decker tallied an 85 (tied for 15th) and Liam Nicklaus fired an 89.
Oregon’s Jackson Messenger (86), Nole Campos (87), Kylar Early (88) and Brogan Wilkinson (89) each advanced as individuals.
Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny fired a 76 (tied for fifth), while Landen Birdsley tallied an 82 (tied for ninth) and Logan Philhower carded an 84 (tied for 13th). Landon Smith chipped in an 86, Atticus Middleton totaled an 89 and Colin Stabler added a 90 for the Storm.
E-P’s Caden VanHorn and Eastland’s Camron Huber each shot an 83 to advance as individuals. The Cougars’ Braden Anderson also advanced with an 87.
Girls volleyball
Rock Falls 2, Stillman Valley 0: At Stillman Valley, the Rockets defeated the Cardinals 25-14, 25-22.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Claire Bickett with 11 kills and eight digs; Elizabeth Lombardo with five digs; Denali Stonitsch with six digs, 15 assists and two aces; and Nicolette Udell with 10 kills.
Stockton 2, West Carroll 0: At Savanna, the Blackhawks defeated the Thunder 25-22, 25-19.
Leaders for Stockton were Madie Mammoser with eight kills, Emily Broshous with seven digs and Kacy Wright with 11 assists.
Boys soccer
Oregon 2, Byron 1 (PKs): Keaton Salsbury scored a goal with an assist from Gavin Morrow and the Hawks went on to beat the Tigers in penalty kicks.
Girls cross country
Sterling 15, Moline (no score): At Sterling, Rhylee Wade won a 12-runner race in 19:27.66, Delia Block took second in 19:56.46 and Jaz’Mya Castaneda came in third in 20:45.33.
Monday’s late result
Morrison 2, Alleman 1: At Rock Island, the Mustangs defeated the Pioneers 26-28, 25-21, 25-9.
Leaders for Morrison were Jordan Eads with 11 kills, 11 assists and six digs; Bella Duncan with nine kills, nine digs, six aces and 19 assists; Alyvia Behrens with nine kills; and Elle Milnes with six kills. Duncan served six aces over a 13-serve stretch.