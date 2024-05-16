Semitruck crash closes Pines Road on west side of Oregon

A semitruck overturned on Pines Road west of Oregon city limits early in the afternoon on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON — West Pines Road is closed from 10th Street in Oregon to South Gale Road outside the city limits after a semitruck overturned Thursday afternoon.

Extrication efforts to remove the driver from the upside-down vehicle were underway as of 1:15 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. They don’t know if there are any passengers, he said.

“The road’s going to be closed for a while,” VanVickle said. “Several hours would be a safe bet.”

The semitruck’s load spilled into the ditch and field, and that has to be cleaned up, he said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, VanVickle said.

Emergency responders include the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Police Department, Ogle County Emergency Management and Oregon and Byron fire protection districts.