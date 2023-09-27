SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 26: Rock Falls volleyball, Dixon girls tennis pick up wins

Girls volleyball
Rock Falls 2, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, the Rockets defeated the Indians 25-22, 25-15.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Denali Stonitsch with 16 assists and seven digs, Claire Bickett with six digs and five kills, Nicolette Udell with nine kills and Sophia Moeller with eight digs.
Polo 2, Amboy 0: At Amboy, the Lady Marcos defeated the Clippers 27-25, 25-13.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 11 digs and five kills, Madison Glawe with 10 digs and seven aces, Camrynn Jones with five kills and eight assists, and Courtney Grobe with 11 digs and two aces. Ellie Wells chipped in nine assists and two aces for the Lady Marcos.
Milledgeville 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Milledgeville, the Missiles defeated the Raiders 25-11, 25-18.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Kendra Kingsby with nine kills, Maliah Grenoble with 11 assists and Kendra Hutchison with six digs and two kills.
Forreston 2, Eastland 0: At Forreston, the Cardinals defeated the Cougars 25-23, 25-22.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 10 kills and two aces, Jenica Stoner with 19 assists and six digs, Olivia Klinefelter with seven kills and Morgan McCullough with eight digs.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with 14 kills and two aces, Ennen Ferris with 21 assists, Nevaeh Houston with nine digs, and Jenna Greenfield with five kills and seven digs.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Monmouth-Roseville 1: At Monmouth, the Panthers defeated the Titans 13-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with 30 assists, nine digs and two aces, Claire Reymer with 10 kills and two blocks, Jamie Neumiller with nine digs and six kills, Lauren Abbott with nine kills, and Peyton Umstead with 19 digs. Reagan Sibley added 10 digs for the Panthers.
Cross country
Three Rivers Conference Meet: At Baker Park Golf Course, the Riverdale boys won the eight-team event with a 36 score. Erie-Prophetstown took second with 50, Newman nabbed third with 86 and Bureau Valley came in sixth with 150.
E-P’s Charlie Link was the individual champion with a time of 16:34.65. Also for the Panthers, Alex Bomleny ran an 18:01.68 for 11th, Jacob Gibson clocked an 18:02.40 for 12th and Tyson Skinner recorded an 18:07.65 for 14th. Gus Schultz (18:17.12, 16th) and Wyatt Goossens (18:47.11, 20th) also finished top-20 for second-place E-P.
Newman’s Lucas Simpson finished fourth in 17:07.41, Wyatt Widolff took 13th in 18:04.05 and Carver Grummert nabbed 19th in 18:45.16.
Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo clocked a 19:01.49 to finish 25th.
Morrison’s Isaiah McDearmon ran an 18:34.92 for 18th.
In the six-team girls race, Sherrard was the champion with a 29 and Erie-Prophetstown was the runner-up with a 57.
E-P’s Sarah Link (fifth, 21:15.53), Jillian Norman (seventh, 21:24.90) and Jessie DeNeve (ninth, 21:27.52) finished top-10 in the 60-runner field.
Morrison’s Emma Christin ran a 23:08.79 for 20th. Newman’s Gianna Sagel clocked a 25:07.93 for 31st.
Girls tennis
Dixon 5, Rockford Christian 0: At Dixon, the Duchesses swept the Royal Lions in a Big Northern Conference match.
Addison Arjes won at No. 1 singles and Siena Kemmeren won at No. 2 singles. Lily Herrera completed the singles sweep in the No. 3 slot.
Leah Stees and Arielle Tefiku prevailed at No. 1 doubles, and Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance won at No. 2 doubles.
Girls swimming
Sterling 130, Rock Island 42: At Sterling, the Water Warriors co-op cruised past the Rocks on Senior Night.
Madison Austin and Hazel Pham were quadruple winners. Madison Austin won individually in the 200 freestyle (2:07.82) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.64). Pham won individually in the 200 individual medley (2:33.67) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.44). Madison Austin and Pham teamed up with Payton Purdy and Michelle Henderson-Bellows to win the 200 medley relay (2:07.04). Madison Austin also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.94) with Kate Austin, Macie Lofgren and Emily Lofgren.
Pham teamed up Emma VanHorn, Chloe Clark and Maggie Morris to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.23).
VanHorn won the 100 freestyle in 1:04.85, Sammie Knox won the 500 freestyle in 5:51.20 and Chloe Clark won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.64.
Purdy won the 50 freestyle in 27.85 seconds, while Presley Winters won the diving competition with a score of 197.80.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Highland 0: At Dixon, the Sauk Valley Skyhawks defeated Highland 25-14, 25-13, 25-15, stretching their winning streak to six games.
Leaders for SVCC were Lacey Eissens with 12 kills, four kill blocks and 17 digs; Ava Wight with eight kills and 16 digs; Cadence Stonitsch with 14 assists and 12 digs; and Emma Foster with 14 digs.
Monday’s late girls tennis results
Sterling 5, Kewanee 0: At Kewanee, the Golden Warriors swept the Boilermakers.
Ellie Aitken won at No. 1 singles and Layla Tablante won at No. 2 singles. Fareeda Alkhalaf and Sadie Hendrix were winners at No. 1 doubles, Avery Moran and Caylee Lions prevailed at No. 2 doubles, and Teagan Morris and Alex Calderon triumphed at No. 3 doubles.
Dixon 3, Rockford Auburn 2: At Rockford, the Duchesses edged the Knights in a nonconference match.
Addison Arjes won at No. 2 singles, Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance won at No. 2 doubles, and Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera won at No. 3 doubles.