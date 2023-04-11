SVM area roundup: Dixon baseball, Rock Falls softball win big

The Dixon baseball team scored scored in every inning except the second in a 13-3 Big Northern Conference win over Winnebago on the road Monday afternoon.
Max Clark fell a triple shy of the cycle, finishing 4 for 5 with a double, a three-run home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Dukes (4-4, 3-1 BNC), which had multi-hit games from eight of its nine starters.
Alex Harrison, Quentin Seggebruch and Ari Selmani all went 3 for 5 with an RBI; Harrison had two doubles and scored three runs. James Leslie doubled twice and drove in two runs, Bryce Feit also had a pair of doubles to go with an RBI and two runs scored, and Quade Richards and Aiden Wiseman each had a single and a double; Richards scored twice. Wiseman and Tyler Shaner each drove in a run for Dixon.
Harrison gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits in six innings, striking out 10, walking two and hitting two batters. Leslie gave up a hit and a walk in one shutout inning of relief, with one strikeout.
Byron 4, Rock Falls 1: The Rockets dropped a Big Northern Conference game on the road, falling to 2-9 overall, 1-3 in the BNC.
Rock Falls picked up their first conference win of the season Saturday against Stillman Valley.
Knoxville 15, Erie-Prophetstown 12: The Blue Bullets surged ahead with a four-run sixth inning, then negated an eight-run seventh from the Panthers with a seven-run inning of their own, sealing the win.
Tucker VanDeWostine went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, including a triple, while Braedyn Frank went 3 for 4, Zane Romero went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks, and Parker Rangel drew five walks and scored two runs for Erie-Prophetstown.
Bryce VanDeWostine pitched 3 1/3 innings for the Panthers, allowing four hits and one unearned run, striking out four without a walk.
AFC 22, South Beloit 2, 5 inn.: The Raiders exploded for 10 runs in the third inning and 11 runs in the fifth to beat the Sobos in five.
Ashton-Franklin Center’s Carson Rueff went 3 for 4 with five RBIs; he also pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two runs, striking out nine and walking two. Jordan Harris went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Griffin Bushman had two hits and four RBIs, and Aaron Lester had two hits and two RBIs and scored four runs for the Raiders. Brock Lehman had two RBIs and scored four runs, while Harris and Rueff scored three runs each.
Fulton 3, Mercer County 2: The Steamers scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win in their nonconference game against the Golden Eagles at Drives Park.
AJ Boardman and QJ Mangelsen drove in runs for Fulton, and Mangelsen had two hits. Boardman, Ryan Eads and Brady Read scored runs, and Brayden Dykstra had the Steamers’ other hit.
Ethan Price allowed an unearned run and one hit in four innings, striking out three and walking three. Dykstra also allowed an unearned run and a hit in two innings of relief, with two strikeouts and three walks. James Crimmins got the win, striking out one and walking one in an inning of hitless, scoreless relief.
Softball
Rock Falls 12, Erie-Prophetstown 2, 5 inn.: The Rockets scored a run in every inning but the third, and used a five-run fourth to surge to a five-inning win over the Panthers.
Abby Whiles and Brooke Howard each went 3 for 4 to lead Rock Falls; Howard hit a triple and Whiles racked up four RBIs. Katie Thatcher doubled and tripled on two hits, had two RBIs, and scored three runs for the Rockets; she also pitched three scoreless, hitless innings, striking out seven with two walks.
Sarah Huizenga scored one run and drove in the other for Erie-Prophetstown.
Genoa-Kingston 8, Dixon 5: The Duchesses scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their rally fell short in a Big Northern Conference game at Reynolds Field.
Ava Valk had two singles and two RBIs for Dixon (2-5, 2-2 BNC), and Ana Kate Phillips finished with a single, a double, and an RBI; they both scored a run. Elly Brown also had two singles and an RBI, Bailey Tegeler scored twice, and Allie Abell also scored a run.
Only two of the eight runs Abell (2-2) allowed in the circle were earned, and she also gave up nine hits and five walks while striking out five.
Stillman Valley 12, Oregon 9: Reilee Suter went 4 for 4 and scored three runs, and Ella Dannhorn and Ava Hackman each hit a home run for the Hawks, but it wasn’t enough to compensate for a rough defensive outing against the Cardinals.
Gracen Pitts added two hits and two RBIs for Oregon.
Milledgeville 19, Eastland 10: The Missiles scored 15 runs in four innings – led by a nine-run fourth – then held off the Cougars to win the NUIC South contest.
Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby homered and doubled and drew two walks, while Maliah Grenoble had a pair of doubles; they each scored three runs and had three RBIs. Emma Foster went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including two triples, and Natalie Pilgrim also scored three runs for the Missiles.
Jocelyn Green went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Eastland. Gracie Steidinger and Morgan McCullough each doubled twice and scored three runs apiece.
Morrison 7, Galena 0: Bella Duncan pitched a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and no walks, and she hit a triple to help the Fillies past the Pirates in a nonconference game.
BayLeigh Brewer had two hits, including a triple, and Kiyah Wolber and Kaylee Pruis added two RBIs apiece for Morrison. Wolber and Jordan Eads also had two hits for the Fillies.
Fulton 7, Mercer County 6: The Steamers trailed the Golden Eagles 6-4 after the fifth inning, but surged ahead with a three-run sixth to pull out the nonconference win.
Brooklyn Brennan homered and racked up four RBIs on two hits, and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Fulton, allowing two hits and striking out four without a walk. Resse Germann also hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Steamers.
Madi Frieden had two hits and three RBIs, including a home run, to lead Mercer County.
Stockton-Warren 11, West Carroll 4: The Thunder couldn’t keep up with the WarHawks, who scored in every inning but the second in an NUIC West contest in Thomson.
Kyaria Kerkove and Abbey Skiles each had two hits and an RBI for West Carroll (1-10, 0-3 NUIC West). Bella Smith also drove in a run, and Karissa Andrews added a double for the Thunder.
Kendal Asay pitched six innings and allowed 10 runs (six earned) and seven hits, with seven strikeouts and 10 walks. Domynique Lego gave up one run and one hit in an inning of relief, striking out one and walking one.
Girls soccer
Oregon 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Olivia Wynn scored a goal with an assist from Alyssa Mowry to help the Hawks tie the Royals in a nonconference game at Oregon Park West.
Track & field
Lena-Winslow Jack & Jill Meet: The Fulton and Milledgeville boys track & field teams placed third and fourth out of four teams with eight and seven points, trailing champion Lena-Winslow (37) and runner-up Dakota (18).
On the boys side, Fulton’s Braiden Damhoff took second in the shot put with a throw of 14.39 meters, while teammate Daken Pessman took second in the triple jump, leaping 12.20 meters.
Emery Wherry was the triple jump champ for the Fulton girls, jumping 9.94m.
Milledgeville-Eastland’s Quinc Haverland was the girls discus champion with a toss of 30.76 meters, and the second-place finisher in the shot put, recording a throw of 9.09m.
Full results of the meet were not available Monday night.
Forreston Meet: Forreston-Polo won the three-team girls track & field meet with 96 points, while Oregon finished second with 93 and Stockton finished third with 37.
Forreston-Polo’s Autum Pritchard won the 100 meters in 13.52 seconds and the 400 meters in 1:03.70.
F-P’s 4x100 relay of Elsa Monaco, Ennen Ferris, Letrese Buisker and Pritchard won in 54.78, and its 4x200 relay of Monaco, Courtney Davis, Ramsie Grenoble and Hannah Harvey won in 2:04.60.
Buisker won the 300-meter hurdles in 54.37 and topped the field in the high jump, clearing 5′0″.
F-P’s Sydni Badertscher won the discus, recording a toss of 29.25 meters, while teammates Alayna Young won the shot put (29 feet, 5.5 inches) and Monaco won the 200 meters (29.54 seconds).
Oregon’s Ellen Hodson won the 800 meters in 2:50.49 and the 1,600 meters in 7:08.96. Rylie Robertson won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.19, Hadley Lutz jumped 5.15 meters to win the long jump, and Ava Wight jumped 31 feet even to win the triple jump for the Hawks. Oregon’s 4x800 relay of Jennica Ciesiel, Hodson, Addison Rufer and Marin Sand won in 12:25.86, and its 4x400 relay of Miranda Ciesiel, Jennica Ciesiel, Rufer and Skylar Bishop won in 4:41.54.
Bureau Valley Girls Invite: Host Bureau Valley finished second with 133 points, while Amboy took fourth with 75 at the six-team invite. Stark County was the team champion with 139.
Amboy’s Elly Jones won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.06 seconds, the 300-meter hurdles in 54.23 seconds, and the triple jump with a jump of 10.28 meters. The Clippers’ Jillian Anderson won the high jump, clearing 1.52 meters.
Bureau Valley’s Lynzie Cady and Connie Gibson finished 1-2 in the long jump, leaping 4.68 and 4.65 meters, while teammate Jillian Hulsing cleared 1.47 meters to win the high jump. Addison Wessel was second in the 100 hurdles (19.47 seconds), and Jasmine Reeder was second in the 300 hurdles (59.80).
The Storm won the 4x100 relay in 54.25, with legs from Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Kate Salisbury and Wessel. The same team won the 4x200 relay in 1:54.69.
Hulsing, Salisbury, McKenzie Hunt and Cady ran a 4:28.73 for second place in the 4x400 relay.