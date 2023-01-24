SVM area roundup: Dixon boys roll past Sycamore on the road

The Dixon boys basketball team opened the second half with an 8-0 run and never looked back Monday night in a 61-49 win over Sycamore in a nonconference road game.
The Dukes led 18-12 in the second quarter, before Sycamore closed the first half on an 8-2 run to tie the game 20-20 at halftime. But Dixon (15-8) outscored the Spartans 17-8 in the third quarter and 24-21 in the fourth, and led by as many as 15 points in the second half.
Darius Harrington led the way with 21 points, Wyatt Wetzell had 10 points, and Grant Boss hit two 3-pointers and added eight points off the bench for Dixon, which snapped a nine-game losing streak against Sycamore with its first win against the Spartans since Feb. 1989.
Carter York led Sycamore with 21 points, and Teague Hallahan had 10.
Oregon 60, Amboy 53: The Hawks trailed 39-26 at halftime, but outscored the Clippers 12-4 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth for a nonconference win at the Blackhawk Center.
Noah Johnson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Oregon (8-14), while Jordan Croegaert had 10 points, Ryan Harkness added eight, and Ethan James scored seven. Jameson Caposey and Anthony Bell both scored six points; Bell hit two 3s.
Eddie Jones hit a four 3s and led all scorers with 22 points for Amboy (3-19). Troy Anderson nailed three 3s and had 12 points, Brody Christofferson scored seven, and Kyler McNinch chipped in six.
Lena-Winslow 34, Eastland 32: The Cougars led 20-12 at halftime, but were outscored 14-8 in the third quarter and 8-4 in the fourth in an NUIC crossover loss in Lena.
Peyton Spears led Eastland with nine points, and Carsen Heeren and Ethan Kessler each hit two 3-pointers for six points.
Gunar Lobdell led Le-Win with 12 points, and Jake Zeal had 10.
Girls basketball
Morrison 69, Riverdale 36: The Fillies led 16-6 after one quarter, then outscored the Rams 20-12 in the second period and 21-14 in the third for a Three Rivers West win at home.
Shelby Veltrop led a balanced effort by Morrison with 21 points, and Camryn Veltrop added 18. Diana Robbins finished with 14 points, and BayLeigh Brewer chipped in 10 for the Fillies.
Erin Caves and Carrieanne Hungate both had eight points for Riverdale, and Kenadie Willemkens scored seven.
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Orion 39: The Panthers led 25-22 at halftime, then held on for a tight Three Rivers West win on the road.
Kennedy Buck led Erie-Prophetstown with 12 points, Reagan Sibley scored nine, and Hannah Huisman added eight. Gabi Abell and Olivia Purvis both scored six for the Panthers.
Jamie Abbott hit three 3-pointers and had a game-high 13 points for Orion.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,883, Erie-Prophetstown 2,216: The Golden Warriors won all three games in a nonconference victory over the Panthers at Blackhawk Lanes.
Hannah Conderman closed her 550 series with games of 203 and 212 for Sterling, while Loralei Michels rolled a 517 series, and Olivia Barton had a 502 series and a 203 high game. Katelynn Garcia-Redmond bowled a 469 series, Hailey Conderman had a 450, and Emily Doss added a 395.
Phoebe DeNeve led Erie-Prophetstown with a 431 series, Lillian McWilliams rolled a 388, and Ysabell Hamm had a 385. Hannah Neumiller had a 372, Jolene Wells added a 351, and Jaelin Hawkins chipped in a 289.
Wrestling
Sterling 47, Dunlap 18: The Golden Warriors trailed 18-3 after the first five matches, but won eight straight bouts after a forfeit at 106 to roll to a nonconference win at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Cael Lyons (113 pounds), Dylan Ottens (138) and Tommy Tate (160) all won by pin for Sterling, while Landon Kenney (132) added a 22-5 technical fall. Chase Ullrich won 10-9 at 182, Karson Strohmayer won 12-6 at 126, Austin Clemens won 6-1 at 145, and Tatum Allen won 9-5 at 152 for the Warriors. Zyan Westbrook (120) won by injury default.
Polo splits at home: The Marcos defeated North Boone 54-24, but lost to Princeton 43-29 in a nonconference triangular in Polo.
Wyatt Doty (132 pounds) won by pin and technical fall in his two bouts, while Shawn Pattan (220) added a pin against North Boone; Polo also received seven forfeits.
Lucas Nelson (126), Kaenyn McCarren (145) and Maddux Hayden (195) all won by pin against Princeton.