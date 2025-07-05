Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for June 23-27, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

R & R Adventures LLC to Erin E June and Erin June, 509 Squires Ave., Dixon, $110,900.

Maureen M Schmidt to Amarildi Riska and Kristina Riska, 609 Moss Place, Dixon, $104,500.

Jeri L Dempsey to Tina M Trevino, one property in Franklin Grove Township: 06-09-01-131-006, $135,000.

Site Solutions LLC, to Wesley J Crow and Wesley M Crow, 1013 Ann Ave., Dixon, $164,900.

Patrick A Krager and Marissa E Krager to Andrea L Aldridge, 1008 Mary Ave., Dixon, $235,000.

Ronald V Miller Jr and Donna Miller to Haley Anne Hauck, 1227 Lost Nation, Road, Dixon, $290,000.

Triple W Properties Inc. and Jdca Properties LLC to James P Helms and Maureen L Sims, four parcels in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-128-002, 07-08-04-128-003, 07-08-04-128-019 and 07-08-04-129-017, $510,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to Triple W Properties Inc and Jdca Properties LLC, four parcels in Dixon Township, 07-08-04-128-002, 07-08-04-128-003, 07-08-04-128-019 and 07-08-04-129-017, $10,000.

Mary E Manning and Mary E Zeller to Donald Rice and Patricia Rice, 1111 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $200,000.

John William Brown to Pamela K Flores and Belinda Flores, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-304-015, $15,000.

George H Creviston to Fidel Ramirez and Fidel Ramirez Jr, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-02-405-001 and 13-21-02-405-002, $49,150.

Manuel Hernandez to Carmela R Gonzalez and Alvaro Zavala, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-029, $27,600.

F Alan Cline to Landen Makane Love, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-480-002, $20,000.

Donal Eugene Terry and Lee Ann Terry to Lilia Rivera and Juan Antonio Rivera, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-229-002, $50,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

Thomas G Lauer and Kimberly M Lauer to Sonette Myburgh,, trustee, Pretoria Rentals Trust, and Herman Myburgh Preservation, one parcel in Sublette Township, 19-22-29-200-006, $600,000.

Bradford Lee Silvey and Kimberly Ann Silvey to Theresa Kennedy, 335 Hillside Drive, Franklin Grove, $260,000.

Quit claim deeds

Lisa Arthur and Lisa Loveless to Jerry Loveless, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-12-252-027, $0.

Christopher Mulkins and Joshua Butterfield, 701 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $33,000.

Jorge L Hernandez and Josefina Ortiz, to Jorge L Hernandez, trustee, Josefina Ortiz, trustee, and Hernandez Ortiz Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-256-023, $0.

Linda J Moyers and Danny G Moyers to Joe Valdez Jr, 1137 Van Epps, Eldena, $15,000.

Renata C Owens and Paul Owens to Nancy M Gusse, no parcel information: 11-16-36-400-001, $0.

Seth A Gusse and Michele Gusse to Nancy M Gusse, no parcel information: 11-16-36-400-001, $0.

Annaliese C Gusse to Nancy M Gusse, no parcel information: 11-16-36-400-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

Amarildi Riska to Kristina Riska, 609 Moss Place, Dixon, $104,500.

Maureen M Schmidt, trustee, and Thomas R Schmidt Trust to Maureen M Schmidt, 609 Moss Place, Dixon, $0.

Nancy Jo Lewison, trustee, Dolores G Friday Revocable Trust to Gary L Lewison, trustee, Nancy Jo Lewison, trustee, Gary L Lewison Revocable Trust and Nancy Jo Lewison Revocable Trust, one parcel in Amboy Township, 02-15-22-204-003, $0.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J Spratt, trustee, to Sarah J Quincer, 604 E. Graham St., Dixon, $180,000.

Danny L Diehl Jr, trustee and Danny L Diehl Jr Trust to Posterity Management Llc Series 9, 1209 1/2 Walnut Ave., Dixon, $58,750.

Danny L Diehl Jr, trustee, and Danny L Diehl Jr Trust to Posterity Management Llc Series 8, 1209 Walnut Ave., Dixon, $58,750.

Daryl Lynne Etzbach, trustee, and Allan L Etzbach Living Trust, to Timothy R Wons, trustee; Gay Lynn Wons, trustee; Gay Lynn Wons Living Trust and Timothy Wons Living Trust, two parcels in Wyoming Township, 22-18-22-400-008 and 22-18-23-300-006, $921,192.

Deeds in Trust

David Richard Lemke, Joenil Leal and Joenil Leal Jumbas to David R Lemke, trustee, Joenil L Jumbas, trustee, David R Lemke Family Revocable Living Trust and Joenil L Jumbas Family Revocable Living Trust, 719 Keller Drive, Dixon, $0.

Joyce E Book to Joyce E Book, trustee, and Joyce E Book Trust, one property in Palmyra Township: 16-01-18-100-001, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mackenna Munson, now known as Mackenna Collins, Dustin A Collins and Danielle L Munson to Matthew D Munson, 110 N. 10th St., Fulton, $155,000.

Donald R Prestley and Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley to Donald R Prestley and Jenny Lynn Riffle Prestley, 8230 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, and 8330 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $0.

Shannon M Smith and Sarah J Quincer to James Kikulski, 1404 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $240,000.

Barbara J Sumption to Larry A Sumption and Sue A Sumption, 18513 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $543,124.

Jessica Ball, formerly known as Jessica Thoms, and Andrew Ball to Steven A Turkal and Leoncia Theresa P Turkal, 1613 Milnes Drive, Fulton, $225,000.

Gregory T Sippel and Joan M Rosengren to Harold Hendry and Jennifer Lareau, 702 E. 21st St., Sterling, $302,000.

Madason A Mcfadden and James M Mcfadden to Nathaniel Bates and Hannah Bates, 411 4th Ave., Rock Falls, $128,000.

Rodney G Kleckler and Karen S Kleckler to Joanna Glenn, 1911 Shinkle Ave., Sterling, $120,000.

Jeff S Rugh to Leroy Hughes 808 E. 6th St., Sterling, $96,000.

Aidan Michael Long and Evelyn Alivia Ebersohl to Bje Future LLC, 1708 3rd Ave., Rock Falls, $59,000.

Dustin Manon to James Todd, 701 W. 8th St., Sterling, $20,000.

Cheri L Blair and Andrew Nyberg to Dustin Manon, 701 W. 8th St., Sterling, $17,000.

Justin R Stevenson and Jennifer L Stevenson to Connor Leffelman and Katie Leffelman, 403 W. 13th St., Sterling, $237,500.

Casey Hnatiuk to Nicholas Devers and Julie Devers, 208 E. Miller Road, Sterling, $185,000.

Phillip E Hubbard to Timothy M Johnson and Kathryn M Johnson, 2210 Maddens Drive, Sterling, $280,000.

Casey Hnatiuk to Eric Thueson, two parcels on East Miller Road, Sterling: 11-16-453-032 and 11-16-453-033, $16,000.

Floyd L Wellman and Vicky L Wellman to Frias Investments LLC, 809 2nd Ave., Sterling, $137,000.

James A Schaefer and Amber L Schaefer to Jarrett M Ruchotzke and Carissa K Ruchotzke, 16085 Greenland Drive, $230,000.

Dustin T Dahlstrom to Dustin T Dahlstrom and Nathan K Dahlstrom, 910 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Deed

Ross D Thuente to Ross D Thuente Trust, 1210 Wilson St., Sterling; 2405 Hubbard Road, Sterling; 1723 North St., Sterling; 1705 Eastwood Drive, Sterling; and 1310 4th St., Sterling, $0.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Maxwell Lundy, and Whiteside County Sheriff to The Huntington National Bank, 2102 E. French St., Rock Falls, $72,666.66.

Jerry L Bellini and Patricia S Bellini to Jerry L Bellini Trust and Patricia S Bellini Trust, two parcels in Sterling Township: 11-15-302-016 and 11-15-302-017, $0.

Donald E Robinson and Debra J Robinson to Donald E Robinson, trustee; Debra J Robinson, trustee; and Robinson Family Trust, 516 Rita Court, Prophetstown, $0.

Susan K Phillips to Susan K Phillips Trust, 14971 Vans Road, Fulton, and 5215 Holly Road, Fulton, $0.

Guardian’s deed

Patricia Hodge, guardian; and Sue E Colberg Estate to Joseph P Mcdonald, 1303 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $85,900.

Quit claim deeds

Mark A Scuffham and Carlee R Kelly to Carlee R Kelly, 109 W. Market St., Tampico, $0.

Justin S Williams to Haley K Williams, 1907 20th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Ryan P Neumann and Cheryl L Neumann to Cheryl L Neumann, 518 E. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Samantha Sawyer to Amber Patz and Justin Jentz, 308 W. 4th Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Trustee’s deeds

Dustin A Manon Trust to James Todd, 215 6th Ave., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Shareen Pratt, trustee; Thomas Sheldon, trustee; and Linda K Sheldon Trust to Shareen Pratt and Thomas Sheldon, 611 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Steven Wittlock to Robert Doonon, 506 S. 8th St., Oregon, $130,000.

Hre Builders LLC to Christine M Walczak, 525 S Roberts St, Creston, $323,550.

Jason K Hardin and Jenipher Ann Hardin to Samuel Matthew Barth and Zoila Luz Iriarte Claudio, 618 Pierce St, Creston, $267,000.

Karina Avila and Karina Alvey to Paige Leathers, 211 N 3rd St, Oregon, $183,000.

Benjamin A Mason to Noah Gay and Miriam Gay, 406 Pacific St, Monroe Center, $240,000.

Gary Petersen and Dawn H Petersen to Mary K Bull and Larry D Bull, 309 Vermillion Ln, Dixon, $8,500.

Andrew Piper, Robin Piper, Andrew S Piper and Robin A Piper to Jescelynne Anne Gibbgons, 613 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, and 611 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $239,000.

Orlan M Ohlwine, trustee, and Orlan M & Beverly C Ohlwine Rev Lv Tr to Deborah Bothe, trustee, and Robert E Powell Sr Lv Tr, 407 S Pleasant Ave, Polo, $128,000.

Jacob Sheridan and Nicole Sheridan to Justin Long and Annemarie Colon, 5496 S Poplar Dr, Oregon, $285,000.

Donald F Kurten and Diane L Kurten to Deborah C Shannahan, 3995 W Cedar St, Dixon, $430,000.

Kevin L Deets, trustee, Lawrence E Deets Tr, and Joyce E Deets Tr to Bryce E Bergstrom and Hillary A Grove, 503 S Maple Ave, Polo, $215,000.

Jeffrey A Blomsness and Patricia Blomsness to Brent E Myers, Karen K Myers, David J Myers and Gail E Myers, two parcels in Leaf River Township: 04-04-100-002 and 04-05-200-004, $1,509,272.

Thomas Harnett II to Thomas Hartnett III, 851 N 11th St, Rochelle, $100,000.

Paul M Homman and Tammy J Homman, to 9237 North Conger Road Ii LLC, two parcels in Byron Township: 04-23-300-016 and 04-23-300-017, $300,000.

Thomas Martz and Karen Martz to Dustin K Spears and Sarah A Spears, one parcel in Brookville Township: 06-22-400-004, $416,000.

Amy M Spelde and Timothy J Spelde to Tss Properties LLC, 704 N Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, $150,000.

Richard A Lindquist to Bryan E Lamb and Dawnmary Lamb, 106 W 1st St, Mt. Morris, $154,500.

Dustin K Spears and Sarah A Spears to Grant W Iske and Jett A Iske, one parcel in Brookville Township: 06-22-100-010, $221,090.

James A White Jr and Kelly White to Keith A Scott and Chad A Scott, 1080 Turkington Ter, Rochelle, $102,000.

R Two Park LLC and R-Two Park LLC to Newco Postal LLC, 105 Main St, Holcomb, $115,875.

James D Levan and Destiny D Levan to Cindy Furman, 113 N Maple Ave, Mt. Morris, $195,000.

Michael A Klecka and Emily C Klecka to Sharon Lynn Kleuskens, 907 N 12th St, Rochelle, $167,000.

Hub Shuttle Inc and Nolan G Turner to Nolan Turner, 1120 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $165,000.

Tom Tarrant and Thomas Tarrant to Javier Omar Quiroz and Javier Quiroz Coronel, 417 Sioux Ln, Dixon, and 415 Sioux Ln, Dixon, $3,000.

Austin B Frazier Jr and Sonia R Frazier to James Ahern and Meredith M Mclaughlin, 447 N Sangamon Ln, Dixon, $469,000.

Michael D Reed and Nancy J Reed to Thomas Kronon, 937 N 12th St, Rochelle, $158,000.

Jeffrey T Mcdermott and Sharon R Mcdermott to Daniel Dwyer, 412 Linda Ave, Rochelle, $251,500.

Us Bank National Association to Premium Property Investors LLC, 320 N 12th St, Rochelle, $133,002.

Phoenix Mt Morris LLC to Phoenix Mt Morris Industrial Investors LLC, 404 N Wesley Ave,, Mt. Morris; one parcel on North Wesley Avenue, Mt. Morris: 08-27-201-005, 404 N Wesley Ave, Mt. Morris; and one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, 08-27-501-002, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Jason A King to Robert F Casey, trustee, and Robert F Casey Rev Lv Tr, three parcels in Byron Township: 04-25-100-019, 04-25-300-025 and 04-25-300-026, $470,000.

Quit claim deeds

Susan L Straus to Susan L Straus, 10260 N IL Rte 2 Byron; 10347 N Kennedy Hill Rd, Byron; and one other parcel: 15-16-200-001, $0.

Donald M Foshe, Rosa A Foshe Deceased, and Tomasa Foshe to Donald M Foshe and Tomasa Foshe, 1282 Sunnymeade Dr, Rochelle, $0.

Terrence Paul Mueller to Tamara Sue Mueller, 918 Missouri Dr, Dixon, $0.

Jackie D Spray, Amanda J Miller and Amanda J Spray to Amanda J Miller and Barry L Miller, 125 S Walnut St, Stillman Valley, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kalah A Jenkins. trustee, and William M & Elanor M Jenkins Lv Tr to Kalah A Jenkins, 202 W Dixon St, Polo, $0.

Victoria A Ashelford Holland, trustee, and Mable M Ashelfored Tr100 to Sean Betts, 190 S Fox Run Ln, Byron, $259,000.

Deeds in trust

Gale Ludewig and Nancy Ludewig to Nancy L Ludewig, trustee, and Nancy L Ludewig Lv Tr, two parcels in Forreston Township; 02-31-400-001 and 02-32-300-006; and two parcels in Lincoln Township: 07-05-100-001 and 07-06-200-003, $0.

Gale Ludewig and Nancy Ludewig to Gale M Ludewig, trustee, and Gale M Ludewig Lv Tr, two parcels in Forreston Township; 02-31-400-001 and 02-32-300-006; and two parcels in Lincoln Township: 07-05-100-001 and 07-06-200-003, $0.

Gale Ludewig and Nancy Ludwig to Nancy L Ludwig, trustee, and Nancy L Ludewig Lv Tr, 13998 W Town Line Rd, Forreston, $0.

Gale Ludewig and Nancy Ludewig to Gale M Ludewig, trustee, and Gale M Ludewig Lv Tr, 13998 W Town Line Rd, Forreston, $0.

Robert T Quinnett, Khemarin Tep-Quinnett, and Khemarin Tep Quinnett to Robert T Quinnett, trustee, Khemarin Tep-Quinnett, trustee, Quinnett Lv Tr and Khemarin Tep Quinnett, trustee, 413 Oak Ln, Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office