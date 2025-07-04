July 04, 2025
Job search workshop will be July 8 at Sterling library

STERLING — The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. and Illinois Department of Employment Security will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers.

This workshop is free of charge and open to the public.

BEST, Inc. is a non-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

Call 815-631-2146 for more information.

