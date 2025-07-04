Education notes: Sterling, Rock Falls students honored for achievements

STERLING — Brecken Peterson of Sterling was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2025 president’s list.

Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Mckinney named to dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus

ROCK FALLS — Paige Mckinney of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.