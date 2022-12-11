SVM area roundup: Sterling takes 2nd at Jim Boyd Wrestling Invite

The Sterling Golden Warriors scored 160 team points, with six top-4 finishers, to finish second out of 15 teams at the Jim Boyd Wrestling Invite in Riverdale on Saturday. Host Riverdale scored 187 to claim the team championship.
Thomas Tate (160) led the Warriors with a second-place finish in his weight class.
Chase Ullrich (182) won an 8-2 decision against United Township’s Chase Cassini, Diego Leal (195) won a 6-4 decision against Polo’s Maddux Hayden, and Javier Luna pinned Pleasant Valley’s Jackson Klingaman for three third-place Sterling finishes.
Karson Strohmayer (126) and Isaiah Mendoza (152) added a pair of fourth-place finishes for the Warriors.
The Marcos finished seventh in the team standings with 112.5.
Wyatt Doty (132) pinned Riverdale’s Kolton Kruse in the championship match to win his weight class, Lucas Nelson (126) placed second, and Chase Bremmer (138), DeAngelo Fernandez (160) and Hayden (195) added three fourth-place finishes for Polo.
West Carroll finished 13th in the team standings with 41, led by Connor Knop (106), who placed second in his weight class.
Boys basketball
Dixon 50, Alleman 18: Darius Harrington scored 18 points and the Dukes’ defense conceded three second-half points en route to a resounding nonconference win over the Pioneers.
Cullen Shaner and Wyatt Wetzell chipped in six points each for Dixon.
St. Bede 70, Bureau Valley 58: The Bruins built a 33-23 halftime lead, then closed out a Three Rivers Conference win with a 23-12 fourth-quarter scoring run.
Leading Bureau Valley were Elijah Endress with 19 points and Cooper Balensiefen with 11 points; Balensiefen nabbed two steals. Bryce Helms chipped in eight points for the Storm.
Isaiah Hart scored 28 points to lead St. Bede, while John Brady scored 16 points and Callan Hueneburg added 14 points. Hart went 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
Hall Colmone Classic
Fieldcrest 64, Rock Falls 61: The Rockets battled back from a 43-25 halftime deficit, using a 28-9 fourth-quarter run to draw within three points, but the comeback attempt came up just short.
Aydan Goff scored 19 points and Devin Tanton-DeJesus added 15 points as the leaders for Rock Falls; Ryken Howard chipped in nine points.
Brady Ruestman’s 23 points paced Fieldcrest.
Girls basketball
Dixon 63, Johnsburg 28: The Duchesses rolled to a 12-point halftime lead, then put away the Skyhawks with a 37-14 second-half scoring run.
Harvest Day led Dixon with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals; Jessie Pitman scored nine points to go with seven rebounds and four blocks; and Ella Govig and Katie Drew chipped in eight points apiece. Govig grabbed nine boards, and had four assists, three blocks and four steals.
Polo 55, Stockton 26: The Marcos trailed by one point at halftime, but exploded with a 34-4 second-half scoring run, securing a 29-point NUIC win over the Blackhawks.
Lindee Poper scored a game-high 24 points, and Camrynn Jones added 14 points for Polo.
Whittney Sullivan’s 10 points led Stockton.
Marquette 60, West Carroll 39: The Thunder played Marquette to a four-point halftime deficit, but were outscored 34-17 in the second half.
Tori Moshure paced West Carroll with 18 points, with half of those coming on 3-pointers; Kendal Asay scored nine points and Caitlyn Stingley added six points.
Pearl City Holiday Tournament
Ashton-Franklin Center 43, Pearl City 34: The Raiders raced to a 15-0 first-quarter lead, then held off a furious Wolves’ rally over the next three quarters to earn a tournament win.
Taylor Jahn scored 13 points to lead Ashton-Franklin Center, connecting on three 3-pointers while going 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Audree Dorn chipped in eight points for the Raiders, and Reese Polk and Mallory Coffman added six points apiece.
Fallyn Endress paced Pearl City with 12 points.
Morrison 53, Ashton-Franklin Center 26: The Fillies expanded a four-point first-quarter lead to a 34-16 margin at halftime, before finishing off the Raiders in Game 1.
Leading Morrison in scoring were Shelby Veltrop with 20 points, Camryn Veltrop with 19 points and Diana Robbins with 12 points.
Jahn sank 4 of 5 free throws and led AFC with 13 points, and Brianna Gonnerman chipped in six points.
Morrison 69, Warren 27: The Fillies overwhelmed the Warriors with tough defense and a trio of double-digit scorers, capping a 2-0 Day 1 performance at the holiday tournament.
Camryn Veltrop scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half to lead Morrison to a 35-18 halftime lead.
The Fillies’ Jordan Eads poured in 17 points, with three 3-pointers, and Shelby Veltrop scored 13 points to pass the 1,000 career point mark.
Oregon 32, East Dubuque 23: The Hawks outscored the Warriors 19-12 in the second half to pull away for a tournament win.
Ella Dannhorn paced Oregon with eight points, while Mariah Drake and Teagan Champley chipped in seven points apiece.
Emily Gockel scored eight points to lead East Dubuque.
Lena-Winslow 46, Oregon 24: The Hawks dropped their tournament matchup against the Panthers to split the Saturday series.
Hadley Lutz led Oregon with nine points, while Katelyn Bowers added five points.
The Hawks were limited to six points in the second half.
Molly Amendt led Lena-Winslow with 13 points.
Boys swimming
Freeport Invite: Sterling tallied 169 points to finish third out of four teams. Oswego was the team champion with 448, while Belvedere was the runner-up with 259; Byron placed fourth with 114.
The Golden Warriors placed second in a nine-team 200 freestyle relay field as Peter Garland, Connor Pham, Conner Porter and Skylar Drolema swam a 1:35.44. The same relay team placed third out of 10 teams in the 200 medley relay, recording a time of 1:49.07.
Drolema topped a 29-swimmer field in the 100 freestyle, swimming a 51.71, and took second out of 32 in the 50 freestyle, clocking a 23.40.
Porter secured second place in an 18-swimmer 500 freestyle field, clocking a 5:23.84, and finished third out of 15 in the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.34.
Garland swam to fourth place out of 23 in the 200 freestyle, swimming a 2:00.93.
Boys bowling
Cavalier Classic Invite: Dixon took fifth out of 12 teams with 5,351, and Oregon came in sixth with 5,228. Host LaSalle-Peru totaled 6,105 for the team championship.
Clark Bonnewell paced the Dukes with a 1,243 series and sixth-place finish individually. Cody Geil bowled a 1,208 for 11th overall and David Laird rolled a 1,076 for Dixon; Wyatt Miller chipped in an 876 five-game series and Sam Gingras added a 512 four-game series.
Streator’s Brady Grabowski rolled a 1,380 series as the individual champion.
Bryan Immel paced Oregon with a 1,123 series, Brady Davis rolled a 1,107, Brandon Rowe tallied a 1,057 and Stylar Klapp added a 950. Roberto Hernandez chipped in a 732 four-game series and Codey Dunbar contributed a 259 two-game series for the Hawks.
Oswego East Kennedy Foundation Tournament: Sterling amassed 3,378 points to finish 13th out of 16 teams. Plainfield Central was the team champion with 4,055, and Joliet West was the runner-up with 4,006.
Golden Warriors senior Tristan Oelrichs was awarded the team MVP medal, after bowling a 748 four-game series with a 246 high game.
Mikah Hernandez rolled a 717, Mason Near had a 664 and Dylan Doss tallied a 631; Shea Hanson had a 457 three-game series and Bryce Kooy bowled a 159 in one game for Sterling.
Girls bowling
Cavalier Classic Invite: Oregon placed fourth out of 10 teams with 4,396. LaSalle-Peru was the team champion with 4,967, Belvidere secured second with 4,715, and St. Bede came in third with 4,714.
Ava Wight rolled a 1,003 series with a 200 high game as the leader of the Hawks; she finished in ninth place. Mackenzie Alford bowled a 928 series, Kendra Ehrler rolled an 857 and Trinity Hultquist chipped in an 801 for Oregon. Kylie Krug rolled a 698 five-game series and Ahren Howey rolled 109 in a single game for the Hawks.
St. Bede’s Aubree Acuncius claimed the individual championship with 1,262.
Panther Invite: Dixon finished third out of 12 teams with 4,806, while Sterling came in fifth with 4,502 at Highland Park Bowl.
Dixon’s Grace DeBord bowled a 1,033 series for sixth place, and teammate Leslie Pettorini rolled a 1,019 for ninth place. Autumn Swift tallied 963, Olivia Gingras had a 917 and Allison Coss chipped in an 874 for the Duchesses.
Katelynn Garcia-Redmond paced the Warriors with a 1,029 series and 201 high game, finishing seventh individually. Olivia Barton and Hannah Conderman bowled 943 and 932 six-game series; Shayla Kelly posted a 537, Loralei Michels totaled 536 and Emily Doss added a 525 in three four-game series for Sterling.