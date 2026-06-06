St. Charles animal rescue, brewery team up to place shelter dogs in foster homes

Shaw Local file photo – Tiny N Tall Rescue, Inc. and 93 Octane Brewing have teamed up in June in St. Charles to help shelter dogs find foster homes. (Photo provided by Tiny N Tall Rescue, Inc.)

Supporting St. Charles-based Tiny N Tall Rescue Inc. could mean literally saving a life.

The nonprofit that’s what supporters can do for shelter dogs and cats by participating in the Foster Forward Challenge. The goal of the challenge is simple: Save more pets’ lives by placing more dogs and cats in foster homes.

Throughout the month, every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 93 Octane Brewing, 1825 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles, the nonprofit will its “Foster Pop-Up and Community Pours” series featuring adoptable pets and the organization’s team members to answer questions.

Team members will discuss all aspects of fostering, including introducing people to residents already housing an animal through the foster care program. The event also helps newcomers prepare their homes to welcome their first-ever fostered animal.

Tiny N Tall Rescue is hosting a series of pet foster outreach events throughout the month at 93 Octane Brewing in St. Charles. (Photo Provided By Tiny N Tall Rescue)

To ensure the pups and suds remain flowing, $1 from each full draft pour purchased on Thursdays this month will be donated by 93 Octane Brewery to the nonprofit.

The increase in available pets to foster is led by Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit working to save dogs and cats in shelters.

Niccalina Santilli, founder of Tiny N Tall Rescue, said the organization is honored to have been chosen to collaborate with Best Friends Animal Society. She said organizations with fully involved foster programs have adoption rates as much as 20% higher than organizations without one.

“Fostering is one of the most important ways we save pets’ lives and this challenge means even more opportunities to get involved,” Santilli said in a news release from the nonprofit.

In addition to foster outreach, Tiny N Tall focuses on veterinary care and behavioral support for small and giant breed dogs as they transition into carefully selected homes. The organization features tiny breeds under 25 pounds and giant breeds.

In the challenge, the top five organizations with the greatest percentage of improvement in total cats and dogs fostered will receive a $10,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society on top of an original $1,000 grant to kick off the event.

Whitney Bollinger, of Best Friends Animal Society, said pet lifesaving nationwide is all about working together as a team and inspiring communities to become engaged.

“Tiny N Tall was chosen to be part of the challenge because of their commitment to lifesaving and growing their foster programming, and because increasing fosters can make a real difference in the mission to achieve no-kill,” Bollinger said in the release.

Throughout the month, Tiny N Tall Rescue will share updates, success stories, and pets available for foster on social media. Tiny N Tall Rescue is funded through donations.

To learn more about fostering through the organization, visit, tinyntallrescue.com/.