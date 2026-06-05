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Kane County Chronicle

Pet adoption event set for June 6 in Elgin

Anderson Humane partners with Brilliance Subaru Elgin for The Road Home Adoption Event

A puppy available for adoption peers out of its box Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails was presented with the Nonprofit Organization of the Year award by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

Shaw Local 2026 file photo – Anderson Humane will partner with Brilliance Subaru Elgin to hold an adoption event Saturday, June 6 for community members to be able to adopt kittens, puppies and dogs. (Mark Busch)

By Kate Santillan

Anderson Humane will partner with Brilliance Subaru Elgin to hold a The Road Home Adoption Event for community members to be able to adopt kittens, puppies and dogs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at Brilliance Subaru Elgin, 1500 N. Randall Road.

“Events like The Road Home remind us what’s possible when a community rallies around a shared purpose,” Anderson Humane Dean Daubert said in a news release. “Every person who attends has the opportunity to make a difference—not just for an individual animal, but for our community as a whole.“

Attendees will be able to adopt more than 100 animals. The animals also will vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. The event is first-come, first-served. Participants are encouraged to arrive early.

For information, visit ahconnects.org/event/theroadhomeadoptionevent/.

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