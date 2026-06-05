Pet adoption event set for June 6 in Elgin

Shaw Local 2026 file photo – Anderson Humane will partner with Brilliance Subaru Elgin to hold an adoption event Saturday, June 6 for community members to be able to adopt kittens, puppies and dogs. (Mark Busch)

Anderson Humane will partner with Brilliance Subaru Elgin to hold a The Road Home Adoption Event for community members to be able to adopt kittens, puppies and dogs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at Brilliance Subaru Elgin, 1500 N. Randall Road.

“Events like The Road Home remind us what’s possible when a community rallies around a shared purpose,” Anderson Humane Dean Daubert said in a news release. “Every person who attends has the opportunity to make a difference—not just for an individual animal, but for our community as a whole.“

Attendees will be able to adopt more than 100 animals. The animals also will vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. The event is first-come, first-served. Participants are encouraged to arrive early.

For information, visit ahconnects.org/event/theroadhomeadoptionevent/.