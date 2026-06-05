Fire damages Brother George’s food truck in Kankakee

The food trailer used by Brother George’s BBQ was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday in downtown Kankakee.
Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said he was heading to another fire when he spotted the fire from the food truck, which was parked in a lot on the corner of South Harrison Avenue and East Court Street.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The cause is being investigated, LaRoche said.
There was about $50,000 loss to the trailer and pickup. There were no injuries.
Brother George’s BBQ is known throughout Kankakee County and surrounding area for tasty food and its sauce.
A GoFundMe titled “Help Brother George’s BBQ Rise Again” was started shortly after the incident to assist George Smith with recovery and rebuilding efforts.
“This is a food truck that has spent countless days feeding families, supporting events, and bringing people together,” organizer Sydney Bailey wrote. “They’ve been more than just a business. They have been a part of our community’s memories, celebrations, and gatherings. Now it’s our turn to give back to them.”
The initial goal of $5,000 had been surpassed as of Friday afternoon, with a new goal of $9,000.
Brother George’s BBQ said in a Facebook post that the business will not be attending any festivals, pop-ups or events until further notice while they assess the damage and determine next steps.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share that due to a devastating fire, my food truck was significantly damaged today. First and foremost, I am incredibly grateful that everyone involved is safe. While this loss is heartbreaking, lives are irreplaceable, and for that I am thankful.”
To contribute to the GoFundMe visit gofundme.com/f/help-brother-georges-bbq-rise-again and find updates on Brother George’s BBQ Facebook page.