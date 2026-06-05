Fire damages Brother George’s food truck in Kankakee

Flames engulf the food trailer used by Brother George's BBQ in Kankakee on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Courtesy of Brother George's BB)

The food trailer used by Brother George’s BBQ was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday in downtown Kankakee.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said he was heading to another fire when he spotted the fire from the food truck, which was parked in a lot on the corner of South Harrison Avenue and East Court Street.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The cause is being investigated, LaRoche said.

There was about $50,000 loss to the trailer and pickup. There were no injuries.

The interior of the food trailer used by Brother George's BBQ was destroyed by a fire on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Kankakee. (Courtesy of Brother George's BB)

Brother George’s BBQ is known throughout Kankakee County and surrounding area for tasty food and its sauce.

A GoFundMe titled “Help Brother George’s BBQ Rise Again” was started shortly after the incident to assist George Smith with recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“This is a food truck that has spent countless days feeding families, supporting events, and bringing people together,” organizer Sydney Bailey wrote. “They’ve been more than just a business. They have been a part of our community’s memories, celebrations, and gatherings. Now it’s our turn to give back to them.”

The initial goal of $5,000 had been surpassed as of Friday afternoon, with a new goal of $9,000.

Brother George’s BBQ said in a Facebook post that the business will not be attending any festivals, pop-ups or events until further notice while they assess the damage and determine next steps.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that due to a devastating fire, my food truck was significantly damaged today. First and foremost, I am incredibly grateful that everyone involved is safe. While this loss is heartbreaking, lives are irreplaceable, and for that I am thankful.”

To contribute to the GoFundMe visit gofundme.com/f/help-brother-georges-bbq-rise-again and find updates on Brother George’s BBQ Facebook page.