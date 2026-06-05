Sauk Valley-area fire departments receive grant money for equipment purchases

The Rochelle Fire Department is one of several area fire departments receiving a grant through the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office’s 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program (Jeff Helfrich)

Several Sauk Valley-area fire departments are receiving grants through the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office’s 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program.

A total of $6 million was awarded to 260 fire departments, fire districts, and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

Local grant recipients include:

Bureau County

Cherry Fire Protection District, $25,700

Carroll County

Savanna Community Ambulance, $24,647.45

Jo Daviess County

Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, $16,070.76

Ogle County

Rochelle Fire Department, $24,400

Mt. Morris Fire Protection District, $23,850

Rock Island County

Rapids City Fire Protection District, $9,035

Whiteside County

Prophetstown Fire Protection District, $26,000

“It is essential that our first responders have the funding and equipment they need to serve their communities,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “I am proud to support our brave firefighters and EMS providers, and this state program helps deliver vital resources to emergency service departments across Illinois.”

The purpose of the program is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 355 applications, requesting around $8.1 million in funding for this grant period.

“The Small Equipment Grant Program is a vital resource that helps fire departments and EMS providers acquire essential tools and equipment they might otherwise be unable to afford,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow said. “As we travel throughout Illinois, we consistently hear about the challenges departments face and the critical needs that exist in their communities.

“The OSFM remains committed to supporting our first responders by investing in programs like this that strengthen their capabilities, enhance public safety, and ensure they have the resources needed to serve and protect the people of Illinois.”

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply.

All fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire department applicants were required to participate in the National Fire Incident Reporting System and National Emergency Response Information System for a minimum of two years prior to applying.