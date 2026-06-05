Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to New Lenox commercial building

A commercial building in unincorporated New Lenox Township sustained significant damage in a fire on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

The New Lenox Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire in a commercial structure Friday.

At 8:43 a.m. the fire protection district said it received a call about a structure fire in the 200 block of East Otto Drive in unincorporated New Lenox Township.

Crews arrived on the scene within three minutes and saw heavy smoke coming from the building, requiring an upgrade to the alarm and extra crews to be called to the scene, the fire district said.

Upon entering the building, crews discovered a “rapidly advancing fire within the structure,” the fire district said in a news release.

After ensuring the building was evacuated, crews began to fight the blaze from the inside of the building, and raised the alarm level once again. Along with additional fire resources, a hazardous material team was also called to monitor the air and water runoff from the fire, the fire district said.

By the time the fire was put out the building had “sustained significant damage” and one occupant had sustained minor injuries, though no firefighters were reported injured, the fire district said.

The hazardous materials team reported that crews had limited the runoff from the fire and that “air monitoring identified no hazards to the surrounding area,” the release said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the New Lenox Fire Protection District fire investigators.