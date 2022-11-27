SVM area roundup: Sterling boys 3rd at Strombom tournament; Rock Falls boys split on final day at Geneseo tournament

The Sterling boys basketball team rolled past Dundee-Crown 77-47 on Saturday to take third place at the 59th annual Leland G. Strombom Holiday Tournament in Sycamore.
The Golden Warriors (2-1) took control with a 28-11 scoring edge in the second quarter, then pulled away with a 22-15 surge in the third period.
Lucas Austin hit five 3-pointers and poured in 21 points for Sterling, and Andre Klaver scored 20. JP Schilling finished with 11 points, Kyle Billings added 10, and Maddux Osborn chipped in eight points, all in the second half.
Zachary Randall’s 10 points paced Dundee-Crown.
Quincy tournament
Miller Academy 66, Dixon 36: The Dukes dropped their final game at the Quincy tournament, finishing a tough opening week 0-3.
Geneseo tournament
Rock Falls splits in Geneseo: The Rockets defeated Erie-Prophetstown 54-42, then lost 73-42 against United Township on the final day of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
Rock Falls (2-2) outscored the Panthers 19-11 in the second quarter and 12-2 in the third to pull away in their first game. Aydan Goff hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Timmy Heald hit three 3s and scored 13 points. Gavin Sands chipped in 11 for the Rockets.
Michael Collins poured in 23 points to pace Erie-Prophetstown.
Against UT, the Rockets fell behind 23-9 in the first quarter and never recovered. Goff had 11 points, and Chevy Bates scored nine. Goff earned all-tournament honors.
Omarion Roberts and Bristol Lewis both scored 22 points to pace UT.
Oregon tournament
South Beloit 73, Morrison 52: The Mustangs finished fourth at the Oregon tournament, losing the third-place game to the SoBos.
Daeshaun McQueen hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Morrison, while Danny Mouw and Aiden Dolieslager scored 10 points apiece; Mouw also made three 3s. Five different players combined for nine 3-pointers for the Mustangs, who fell behind 21-8 in the first quarter. Chase Newman was named to the all-tournament team.
Ross Robertson scored 29 points for South Beloit, TreyMon Payton-Ruff finished with 14, and Blake Ayotte hit three 3s and added 11 points.
Hinckley-Big Rock 69, Milledgeville 47: The Missiles took sixth at the Oregon tournament, falling behind 17-4 in the first quarter and never recovering.
Kacen Johnson scored 20 points, Zach Pauley added eight, and Bryce Aude had seven for Milledgeville. Johnson was named to the all-tournament team.
Ben Hintzsche and Max Hintzsche both scored 13 points for H-BR, while Justin Wentzlaff hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Martin Ledbetter added 10.
Oregon 60, Plano 49: The Hawks claimed ninth place at their own tournament, leading 19-13 after the opening quarter before outscoring the Reapers 26-21 in the second and third periods.
Noah Johnson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for Oregon, while Jordan Croegaert scored 16 and Jameson Caposey added 13. Caposey was an all-tournament selection.
Eric Cano had 12 points, and AJ Johnson and Davione Stamps both scored 11.
Milledgeville 48, Harvard 44: The Missiles won their fifth-place semifinal game in Oregon, outscoring the Hornets 21-10 in the third quarter to overcome a scoreless second period.
Johnson poured in 23 points to lead Milledgeville, and Aude hit three 3s and finished with 10 points.
Myles Brincks and Jovon Ratliff scored nine points apiece for Harvard.
Oregon 57, North Boone 47: The Hawks used a 15-7 scoring edge to build their lead in a ninth-place semifinal at their own tournament.
Caposey’s 20 points paced Oregon, and Johnson hit four 3s and finished with 14 points.
Amro Shammakh hit three 3s and scored 17 for the Vikings.
AFC tournament
Polo 55, LaMoille 36: The Marcos used a 21-9 third-quarter run and a 15-9 fourth-period surge to pull away from the Lions in the third-place game at the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament in Ashton.
Brock Soltow and Ryelan Lindaas led a balanced effort by Polo with 10 points apiece, while Brady Wolber and Carson Jones each added eight, and Carter Merdian and Nolan Hahn both scored seven.
Eli Keighin led LaMoille with 12 points, and Logan Dober had nine.
Amboy 53, West Carroll 34: The Clippers claimed fifth place at the AFC tournament, leading 28-20 by halftime, then pulling away with a 19-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Troy Anderson led Amboy with 20 points, Kyler McNinch scored 16, and Eddie Jones added 11.
AJ Boardman’s 15 points paced West Carroll.
Orion tournament
Fulton 60, Orion 40: The Steamers jumped out to a 31-16 lead by halftime in a win over the host Chargers to close out the 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic.
Ethan Price scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, and Baylen Damhoff finished with 15 points for Fulton (2-2). The Steamers had 10 players score in the game. Damhoff was a unanimous selection to the all-tournament team.
Duncan Adamson hit three 3-pointers and led Orion with 11 points.
Girls basketball
Rock Falls 45, LaSalle-Peru 32: The Rockets outscored the Cavaliers 15-2 in the fourth quarter to snap a 30-30 tie and pull away for a nonconference win at Tabor Gym.
Brooke Howard’s 11 points led Rock Falls (4-2), while Claire Bickett scored nine, and Jacee Sigel and Taylor Reyna added eight points each.
Brooklyn Ficek scored a game-high 13 points for LaSalle-Peru.
Girls bowling
Dixon, Sterling in top 10 at Rock Island: The Duchesses, Golden Warriors and Erie-Prophetstown Panthers opened their girls bowling seasons at the Rock Island Invite on Saturday.
Dixon came in sixth with a total pinfall of 4,735, while Sterling was 10th with a 4,487 and Erie-Prophetstown placed 16th with a 3,207. Lockport won the team title with a 6,071, 299 pins ahead of runner-up Harlem. Lockport’s Morgan LiCausi won the individual title with a six-game series of 1,292, just one pin better than runner-up Madison Davenport of Hononegah (1,291) and six ahead of her Lockport teammate Paige Matiasek (1,286).
Grace DeBord and Autumn Swift led the Duchesses with series of 1,080 and 1,079; DeBord rolled the 10th-highest game of the tournament with a 235, and Swift had a 212 as her high game. Olivia Gingras (972 series), Leslie Pettorini (885) and Addison Cox (719) also competed for Dixon.
Hannah Conderman led the Golden Warriors with a 1,032 series, while Olivia Barton rolled a 920 series and had a team-high 192 game. Emily Doss (741) and Hailey Conderman (667) bowled five games each for Sterling, and Shayla Kelly (584) and Katelyn Garcia (543) both rolled four games.
Hannah Neumiller led the Panthers with an 817 series and a 158 high game. Khloe Rangel (745 series), Ysabell Hamm (668) and Jolene Wells (637) also rolled six games, and Lillian McWilliams (340) only bowled the morning session for Erie-Prophetstown.
Oregon sweeps at home: The Hawks competed in a pair of five-bowler duals at Town & Country Lanes, defeating Abingdon 2,178-2,127, and topping West Central 2,329-2,022.
Ava Wight led Oregon with a 525 series and a 195 third game against Abingdon, while Mackenzie Alford added a 470 series, and Kendra Ehrler rolled a 432. Trinity Hultquist (407), Kylie Krug (238 in 2 games), and Ahren Howey (106 game) also competed for the Hawks.
Wight rolled a 561 series and a 213 second game to lead the way against West Central, and Ehrler had a 470 series. Hultquist had a 453, Alford rolled a 442, Krug added a 257 in two games, and Howey bowled a 146 game.
Boys bowling
Dixon 18th at Harlem: The Dukes rolled a six-game total of 5,260 to place 18th at the Harlem Invite in Machesney Park.
Hononegah Purple took the title with a total pinfall of 6,462 to top Mascoutah (6,445) and Harlem Orange (6,407).
Clark Bonnewell was the top Dixon bowler with a 1,278, the18th-highest series in the event; he opened with a 258, and rolled a second game of 287, the second-highest game for the day.
Cody Geil had a 1,083 series, with high games of 215 and 216, while David Laird bowled a 1,070 series with high games of 200 and 201. Wyatt Miller added a 1,010 series and a 204 high game, while Sam Gingras finished with a 664 over five games, and Owen Haverland had a 155 in his lone game.
Oregon sweeps at home: The Hawks competed in a pair of five-bowler duals at Town & Country Lanes, defeating Abingdon 2,696-2,363, and topping West Central 2,734-1,868.
Brandon Rowe rolled games of 227, 204 and 211 for a 642 series to lead Oregon against Abingdon, and Gavvin Surmo had a 245 second game in his 609 series. Stylar Klapp had a second-game 212 in his 527 series, and Brady Davis finished with a 505 series. Codey Dunbar had a 301 in two games, and Roberto Hernandez had a 112 game.
Klapp led a balanced effort against West Central with a 570 series, including a 231 second game. Davis had a 205 second game in a 566 series, and Surmo had a 205 third game in a 556 series. Rowe rolled a 539 series, and Hernandez opened with a 211 in his 512 series.